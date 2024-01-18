Saudia to Launch Immersive Fan Experience for 2024 Formula E Season at Diriyah E-Prix

Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the official airline partner of the all-electric Formula E series, will bring car racing fans from around the globe to the Diriyah E-Prix on January 26 and 27, in the nation’s capital of Riyadh.

The race was first held as part of the 2018–19 season and was the first Formula E race to be held in the Middle East.

Diriyah plays host to a pair of night races as Formula E illuminates the historic desert surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site on January 26 and 27. Season ten of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gets into gear with 21 twists and turns across the 2.495km Diriyah Circuit. Visitors to the race weekend will be treated to a fusion of the old and new, as the extraordinary destination acts as the backdrop against which cutting-edge all-electric racing cars will compete for victory – including the DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23 driven by former Formula E World Champion, Stoffel Vandoorne, whose position as Global Ambassador for Saudia has been continued for 2024.

During the race weekend, fans will have access to an expansive E-Village, wherein Saudia will have a dedicated, newly developed Discover-E Zone. The E-Zone features a variety of interactive experiences designed to educate and excite fans in new and innovative ways including the revamped ‘Evolution in Your Hands’ virtual quiz and the enhanced ‘ReGen3rate’ game that allows fans to experience the exhilaration of racing on the Diriyah racetrack whilst controlling the battery levels in their car as they steer to pole position.

For the first time ever, fans unable to attend the Diriyah E-Prix will be able to visit Saudia’s Discover-E Zone in an immersive 3D world. Extending the excitement beyond the circuit through the reenergized Take Your Seat digital hub, fans will be able to explore all the on-ground activations through their mobile phone, ensuring those who can’t make the trip can still engage with the same activations offered at the race.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, Saudia said:

“As the national flag carrier, and the airline partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it is our honor to bring the world once again to Diriyah.”

“This marks the sixth year of our partnership and every year the experience gets even better for racegoers. We are proud to be contributing to Saudi Arabia’s growing reputation as a host of word-class sporting competitions.

“As an airline, we share Formula E’s commitment to innovation, passion for opening up exciting destinations and cultures, sharing rich experiences, and creating memories that last a lifetime. Alongside our Global Ambassador, Stoffel Vandoorne, we look forward to welcoming race fans from around the world. We invite them to visit us at the Saudia booth to be immersed in a truly Saudi experience.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Saudia Global Ambassador added: “I am thrilled to extend my ambassadorial role with Saudia for another year. Formula E has been an incredible journey, and Saudia has been a remarkable partner. The Diriyah E-Prix holds a special place in my heart as one of my favorite races on the Formula E calendar, and I can’t wait for what promises to be an amazing weekend. Together with Saudia, we’re set for another electrifying season and I’m looking forward to helping to grow the sport with them in 2024.”

Saudia has an extensive young fleet of 142 aircraft and flies to more than 100 destinations, connecting three continents. It is worth noting that Saudia was ranked the Most Trusted Organization in Saudi Arabia among 80 brands in the Kingdom according to the Ipsos Saudi Arabia Reputation Monitor 2023 Survey.