Saudia Technic Unveils New MRO 145 Capability for Helicopters at Dubai Airshow

This state-of-the-art capability is stationed at Saudia Technic’s advanced facilities in Jeddah and is poised to significantly enhance helicopter maintenance provisions in the Kingdom and throughout the region.

This remarkable expansion is not just a testament to Saudia Technic’s commitment to excellence but is also a clear indication of its drive to fill the gap in specialized helicopter maintenance. With the Kingdom’s growing reliance on helicopters in various sectors, Saudia Technic ensures that its services are aligned with the ever-evolving aviation industry.

Furthermore, Saudia Technic is honored to hold the ‘Authorized Service Center Certificate’ from two renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) – Airbus and Leonardo. This certification highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining international standards and further solidifies its position in the global MRO landscape.

“Our relationships with Airbus and Leonardo have been nothing short of exemplary.”

Capt. Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic, added, “Having their endorsement via the Authorized Service Center Certificate is a clear recognition of our capabilities and our dedication to delivering the highest standards of service.”

The inclusion of MRO 145 capability for helicopters to Saudia Technic’s offerings is a strategic move, ensuring the company continues to diversify and expand its service range. It underscores the organization’s vision to become a holistic service provider, complementing its extensive suite of aviation maintenance solutions.

“Saudia Technic’s endeavor to establish a foothold in the helicopter maintenance sector is more than just an expansion – it’s a response to the region’s growing needs,” added Capt. Fahd Cynndy. “As we continue to forge stronger relationships with our OEM partners and bring in more advanced capabilities, our goal remains clear: to provide unparalleled services to the aviation community.”

Saudia Technic invites all attendees of the Dubai Airshow to visit their stand to learn more about their groundbreaking MRO solutions and to discover the potential that the new helicopter maintenance capability brings to the region.