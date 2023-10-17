Saudia Technic Successfully Upgrades First Suites In Boeing B777

Saudia Technic, a subsidiary of Saudia Group, has initiated a project to enhance the First Suites of its Boeing 777 aircraft fleet, exclusively designated for long-haul and direct Saudia flights. The company has successfully upgraded the First Suites of aircraft HZ-AK37 with plans to upgrade the remaining nine aircraft of the same model in the near future. This development aligns with the latest advancements and innovations in the field of aircraft maintenance, geared towards enhancing operational quality and elevating the travel experience for guests.

A team of highly skilled Saudi engineers and cabin maintenance technicians at Saudia Technic led a collaborative initiative with Seat Air Systems to enhance the First Suites.

Following the successful procurement and approval of all necessary materials, a state-of-the-art workshop has been established at the company’s headquarters at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah. This workshop is fully equipped with advanced facilities and tools to support the seamless execution of the required modifications and assembly processes. The development was carried out under the supervision of inspectors from regulatory authorities who oversaw the issuance of required permits.

The procedures included changing the mechanism for securing and operating the First Suite cabin doors by adding an additional latch and increasing the number of movable paths to allow smooth and steady door movement. Additionally, an advanced, high-quality metal gear system was installed horizontally to mitigate any potential impact caused by the door’s weight. These technical measures have resulted in the reduction in the aircraft’s overall weight and enhanced efficiency, which significantly contribute to reducing operational costs.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of the Saudia Group, highlighted that one of the key features of the new era of the Group is the localization of the aviation industry. This includes all maintenance, development, and technical manufacturing operations within the Kingdom and regionally through Saudia Technic, employing qualified and highly skilled Saudi talent.

The successful upgrade of the First Suite for Saudia’s Boeing 777 has been completed while adhering to international standards. This achievement has enabled Saudia to obtain the necessary accreditation and licenses from the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration to further develop and upgrade the remaining aircraft within the fleet.

In the framework of its new era, Saudia Group is diligently working towards increasing and developing the local content. This multifaceted approach includes several strategies, with a particular focus on the localization of the aviation industry. This effort earns substantial importance, considering the high level of trust vested in Saudia Technic by global manufacturers for the execution of various forms of aircraft maintenance on both civilian and military levels.