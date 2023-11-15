Saudia Technic and Airbus Helicopters Sign Agreement for Regional Authorized Service Center

“The signing of this agreement testifies our dedication to continuously improve our customers’ satisfaction in the Middle East but also globally,” said Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President of Global Business at Airbus Helicopters. “Saudia Technic is a proven maintenance provider and I look forward to exploring new opportunities to strengthen our collaboration with them in the future.”

Capt. Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic, highlighted the significance of this collaboration with Airbus Helicopters. “This is not just an agreement but a milestone that aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the national aviation strategy. Saudia Technic is not only expanding its capabilities but is also setting new benchmarks in the MRO sector,” remarked Capt. Cynndy.

This strategic agreement marks a pivotal moment for Saudia Technic, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier helicopter maintenance services and solidifying its leadership in the MRO landscape.

Simultaneously, Airbus Helicopters expands its footprint in the Middle East, aligning with local partners for fleet modernization, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and supporting the region with Airbus Helicopters Arabia.

The Approved Service Center status by Airbus Helicopters will bring a plethora of benefits, including enhanced response times, streamlined maintenance processes, and significantly reduced downtimes for operators across the region. This collaboration not only marks a significant step for Saudia Technic and Airbus Helicopters but also signifies a remarkable achievement in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing influence and capabilities in the global aviation sector.