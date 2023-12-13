Saudia Soars into New Year with New Brand for 2024 

The evolution of Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is driven by the commitment to be ‘the wings of Vision 2030’ and to have this ambitious aspiration realized for the country. At the turn of the New Year, Saudi is another year closer to 2030 and Saudia will enter 2024 with a fresh new brand identity, look and feel.

New brand identity

Saudia’s new livery and brand identity was revealed in a launch event attended by His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director of Saudia Group in September 2023, and is now being rolled out across all markets. The livery and logo incorporate three colors, each with a different significance. Green is symbolic of national pride and Saudia’s dedication to advancing the sustainability goals of Vision 2030. In 2023, Saudia participated in the SkyTeam second edition of The Sustainable Flight Challenge and operated six sustainable flights; this participation enabled Saudia to explore innovations and solutions to operate flights in the most sustainable way for years to come. Blue highlights the brand’s aspirations, representing the seas and skies and reflecting the commitment to expanding the fleet to 241 planes serving 145 destinations, including emerging locations like Neom and the Red Sea, connecting the world to Saudi. And finally, Sand, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of the country and the commitment to human resources, attracting talent and fostering development through various ambitious projects.

Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, Chief Executive Officer, Saudia said:

“We enter 2024 with great positivity, pride and commitment to our guests to showcase the best of Saudi from start to finish.”

“The motif of the palm tree in the new brand identity is a symbolic nod towards Saudi generosity, rich culture and hospitality which is renowned across the globe. With the launch of the new brand this year, we are delighted to connect more guests with our routes and welcome further visitors to Saudi in 2024.”

Onboard experience

The new brand extends across all guest touch points, creating a cultural immersion when flying with Saudia. The cabin interiors are designed to reflect Saudi identity and the forty onboard dining choices showcase the unique flavors of the region. Everything from the cuisine to the refreshments are evocative of Saudi.

Regarding in-flight entertainment, carefully selected recommendations are brought to guests by Saudia entertainment experts. Saudi tourist and heritage destinations are promoted onboard as well as range of Saudi films, documentaries, and podcasts.

Digital transformation

A new generative AI virtual assistant has been announced and will be launched by Saudia in the future. This will incorporate an advanced AI platform operating seamlessly through voice and text chat and will be used as a single tool for all guest interactions including post-sales queries regarding airport information, weather, visas and transportation. In 2024, Saudia has ambitions for guests to complete the entire transaction process with the AI virtual assistant. Saudia also has made investments in operational efficiency and currently ranks third globally for on-time performance, per Cirium aviation ratings.