This transfer aligns with the official announcement made by Red Sea Global about the development of Al Wajh Airport.

Saudia affirms that all tickets remain free from any restrictions or charges when cancelled, reissued, or refunded.

The Red Sea Global is providing free of charge shuttle services between Al Wajh Airport and the Red Sea International Airport to facilitate the transfer of Saudia’s guests.

Saudia is currently operating four weekly flights to and from the Red Sea International Airport from Riyadh and Jeddah.

About Saudia

Saudia started out in 1945 with a single twin-engine DC-3 (Dakota) HZ-AAX given to King Abdul Aziz as a gift by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This was followed months later with the purchase of 2 more DC-3s, and these formed the nucleus of what a few years later was to become one of the world’s largest airlines. Today, Saudia has 144 aircraft including the latest and most advanced wide-bodied jets presently available: Airbus A320-214, Airbus321, Airibus A330-343, Boeing B777-368ER, and Boeing B787.

Saudia continually strives to improve its environmental performance as an integral part of its business strategy and operating methods. The airline is committed to becoming an industry leader in sustainability and to minimize the environmental impact of its operations in the air, on the ground, and throughout the entire supply chain.

About Saudia Arabia

Until recently, the rich history and culture of the extraordinary country of Saudi Arabia has been shrouded beneath a veil of mystery. In an effort to open up and showcase its unique heritage, the Saudi Government has granted the national airline. Saudia. more tourist visas per country.

Located on the great limestone plateau of Najd, near the fertile bed of the Hanifah Valley, the Kingdom’s capital is a thriving and vibrant metropolis with many charming old souks. Home to the world’s highest fountain, Jeddah has grown from ancient origins into a dynamic commercial center. Its cool Red Sea breeze makes it one of the most hospitable and relaxed Saudi cities.

The ancient Kingdom is full of stunning archeological sites from the Byzantine, Nabatean, Umayyad and Abbasid periods, as of the Red Sea, “Life abounds in bank after bank exuberant coral structures, second only to those of the Great Barrier Reef in extent and exceeding it perhaps in splendor,” described Jacques Cousteau.