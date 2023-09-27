SAUDIA Reintroduces Toronto to its International Flight Network

To enhance this expansion, the destination is now easily accessible to guests through digital booking channels, and dedicated service facilities at Toronto Pearson International Airport are being prepared to ensure a seamless guest experience. The inaugural flight is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023, departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Toronto becomes SAUDIA‘s ninth destination in collaboration with the ACP.

This strategic move affirms the airline’s commitment to strengthening the competitive edge in the global aviation industry.

It will serve a diverse range of guests, including Saudi nationals pursuing education abroad. It also aligns seamlessly with our goal to connect the world with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the tourism, business, and seasonal Hajj and Umrah industries.

Jeddah and Toronto flights are scheduled for six weekly round trip flights, with an approximate flight duration of 13.5 hours. SAUDIA will operate the flight with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its spacious and meticulously designed seats. Within this aircraft, SAUDIA offers a business class featuring 24 seats, an economy class featuring 274 seats, and a suite of advanced services tailored to provide an enhanced travel experience to the guests.