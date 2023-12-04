Saudia Reintroduces Johannesburg to its Network

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program, has launched direct flights to Johannesburg Airport, South Africa, from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The inauguration took place during a ceremony at the AlFursan International Lounge in the presence of Mr. Moegammad Gabriels, the Consul General of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Musaed Almusaed, AVP of International Regions Sales at Saudia, Mr. Rashed Alshammari, VP of Commercial at ACP, as well as representatives from airport government authorities. During boarding, guests on the inaugural flight were presented with commemorative gifts to mark this significant milestone.

Saudia scheduled four weekly flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (SV0449) and returning flights from Johannesburg Airport (SV0448). These flights are set to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The flights operate a B787-9 Dreamliner, featuring 24 business-class seats and 274 economy-class seats. It is characterized by its spacious seating and state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment systems tailored to diverse guest preferences, aligning with the airline’s commitment to delivering exceptional aviation services to enhance the overall travel experience.

Mr. Musaed Almusaed commented:

“It’s important to strengthen Saudia’s presence in South Africa by introducing direct routes to Johannesburg.”

“These flights offer convenient time schedules, highlighting efficient collaboration with the ACP. This initiative reinforces Saudia’s expansion plans to attract more tourists from around the world to the Kingdom.”

From the ACP, CEO Ali Rajab stated, “The Johannesburg-Jeddah route with Saudia represents a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance air connectivity between South Africa and the Kingdom. ACP is committed to forging new partnerships and expanding air networks with South Africa’s growing market, ensuring seamless travel experiences for passengers. He added, “This achievement was made possible through the support and guidance of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia and Chairman of ACP’s Overseeing Committee. We look forward to collaborating with our ecosystem partners to unlock new avenues for growth and secure Saudi Arabia’s future as a global leader in tourism and aviation.”

Saudia has an extensive network of over a hundred destinations across four continents, leveraging its young fleet of 143 Boeing and Airbus aircraft. With an ambitious strategy to expand its fleet, the airline remains dedicated to launching new international destinations, aiming to connect the world to the Kingdom. This initiative also contributes to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 objectives across tourism, entertainment, finance, business, Hajj, and Umrah sectors.