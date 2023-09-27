Airline News Aviation News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

SAUDIA Ranks Top Among Global Airlines for Best On-Time Performance For 3rd consecutive month

Add Comment
4 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
SAUDIA, SAUDIA Ranks Top Among Global Airlines for Best On-Time Performance For 3rd consecutive month, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of SAUDIA
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked ninth among the top ten performing global airlines with an arrival OTP of 80.14 percent, according to Cirium’s last monthly report from August 2023.

SME in Travel? Click here!

This follows outstanding performances for the months of July and June, during which SAUDIA respectively ranked third and fifth among the top five performing airlines, with an OTP of 83.76 percent and 84.11 percent.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group, said: “Our consistent top-tier performance in global OTP rankings is a testament to SAUDIA’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to ensuring guests experience world-class service.”

“This achievement is a continuation and a reflection of the ongoing group transformation which introduced multiple digital solutions that lead to operation efficiency and excellence.”

He added: “I extend my heartfelt thanks to all subsidiaries within SAUDIA Group and our valued local partners in the Saudi aviation industry for their steadfast support.”

Cirium, a global provider of information-based analytics, compares the On-Time Performance of scheduled passenger flights operated by the top airlines globally. OTP is considered the most trusted benchmark for airline reliability and is measured by an aircraft’s arrival at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

... click for more books

SAUDIA’s exceptional performance in global OTP rankings feeds into the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives which aims to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry, by enhancing the customer experience and improve safety. The strategy aligns with SAUDIA’s expansion goals as the airline works towards bringing around 330 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. By continuously performing as one of the best performing airlines, SAUDIA is working towards its goals of becoming an industry-leading airline and bring to world to Saudi Arabia.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing