Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Indonesia Travel News Update Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

Saudia Promotes Destinations and Services in Indonesia During Saudia Travel Fair

Add Comment
17 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
3 min read
Saudia, Saudia Promotes Destinations and Services in Indonesia During Saudia Travel Fair, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, will be hosting the Saudia Travel Fair, at Atrium Senayan City, Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 27 to 29.

SME in Travel? Click here!

The airline will create a platform that showcases its destinations while introducing its latest services and innovations to the Indonesian guests.

This event is in line with Saudia’s effort to expand its flight network and improve service quality for Indonesians. The event follows the unveiling of Saudia’s new brand identity, signifying a new era and massive transformative shift.

By hosting and organizing the “Saudia Travel Fair,” Saudia reinforces its position as a prominent global airline in Indonesia, showcasing its array of services and products dedicated to address the needs of the Indonesian market. During the event, Saudia will introduce one of its newest services, “Your Ticket, Your Visa,” that combines flight tickets with visas, providing guests with an easy access to more destinations throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend seminars and talks, plan budget travel and family vacations, explore Umrah and Hajj packages, and learn more about the various tourism destinations in the Kingdom. They will also get to learn about a wide range of travel benefits offered by Saudia; including cashback, interest-free instalments, point redemption and promotions.

Faisal Alallah, Saudia Country Manager for Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, said: “As we reinforce our position as a leading global airline, we look forward to showcasing our services, innovations, and destinations at an event dedicated to our valuable Indonesians guests. We are excited to welcome more visitors from Indonesia to the Kingdom as the tourism sector booms and as we work towards our mission to bring the world to Saudi Arabia.

“Saudia acts as the first gateway where guests can experience the hospitality of Saudi Arabia.”

“Therefore, it is very important for us to build positive recognition and memories and ensure that we remain the airline of choice for Indonesian travelers,” he added.

The event follows a complete rebrand of Saudia airline and Saudia Group, that came as part of its transformation strategy aimed at implementing initiatives and projects to enhance operational efficiency and improve the guest experience across all touchpoints. Inspired by the iconic brand of 1972, Saudia’s latest visual identity continues to pay homage to the past while embracing the present and the future by introducing a new era of digital transformation. “This is how we fly” is the airline’s new tagline, serving over 120 routes in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America with hubs in major Saudi cities.

Saudia is a key enabler in achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to transport 100 million visitors a year by 2030 and establishing 250 direct flight routes to and from Saudi airports, while facilitating the hosting of 30 million pilgrims by 2030. Saudia currently operates 35 weekly flights to and from Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Saudia Travel Fair will run from October 27 to 29, 2023, at Atrium Senayan City, and it is open to the public, free of charge.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing