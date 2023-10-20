Saudia Promotes Destinations and Services in Indonesia During Saudia Travel Fair

The airline will create a platform that showcases its destinations while introducing its latest services and innovations to the Indonesian guests.

This event is in line with Saudia’s effort to expand its flight network and improve service quality for Indonesians. The event follows the unveiling of Saudia’s new brand identity, signifying a new era and massive transformative shift.

By hosting and organizing the “Saudia Travel Fair,” Saudia reinforces its position as a prominent global airline in Indonesia, showcasing its array of services and products dedicated to address the needs of the Indonesian market. During the event, Saudia will introduce one of its newest services, “Your Ticket, Your Visa,” that combines flight tickets with visas, providing guests with an easy access to more destinations throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend seminars and talks, plan budget travel and family vacations, explore Umrah and Hajj packages, and learn more about the various tourism destinations in the Kingdom. They will also get to learn about a wide range of travel benefits offered by Saudia; including cashback, interest-free instalments, point redemption and promotions.

Faisal Alallah, Saudia Country Manager for Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, said: “As we reinforce our position as a leading global airline, we look forward to showcasing our services, innovations, and destinations at an event dedicated to our valuable Indonesians guests. We are excited to welcome more visitors from Indonesia to the Kingdom as the tourism sector booms and as we work towards our mission to bring the world to Saudi Arabia.

“Saudia acts as the first gateway where guests can experience the hospitality of Saudi Arabia.”

“Therefore, it is very important for us to build positive recognition and memories and ensure that we remain the airline of choice for Indonesian travelers,” he added.

The event follows a complete rebrand of Saudia airline and Saudia Group, that came as part of its transformation strategy aimed at implementing initiatives and projects to enhance operational efficiency and improve the guest experience across all touchpoints. Inspired by the iconic brand of 1972, Saudia’s latest visual identity continues to pay homage to the past while embracing the present and the future by introducing a new era of digital transformation. “This is how we fly” is the airline’s new tagline, serving over 120 routes in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America with hubs in major Saudi cities.

Saudia is a key enabler in achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to transport 100 million visitors a year by 2030 and establishing 250 direct flight routes to and from Saudi airports, while facilitating the hosting of 30 million pilgrims by 2030. Saudia currently operates 35 weekly flights to and from Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Saudia Travel Fair will run from October 27 to 29, 2023, at Atrium Senayan City, and it is open to the public, free of charge.