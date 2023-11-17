Saudia Private Signs MOU With The Helicopter Company At Dubai Airshow 2023

Saudia Private just signed a strategic partnership agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC), the Kingdom’s premier provider of commercial helicopter services, at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The agreement was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion at the leading global aerospace show, in the presence of Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, and Captain Arnaud Martinez, CEO of The Helicopter Company. It will enable Saudia Private to support THC’s operations in all Saudi Arabian airports on ground handling, including airport security clearance, marshaling, immigration services, fueling, and catering arrangements as well as private terminals for VIPs.

Saudia Private, an FBO, offers a comprehensive range of services including ground operations, aircraft management and maintenance, and charter flights. Its customized solutions and products cater to both local partners and international guests, facilitating travel to and from any airport in the Kingdom and worldwide.

Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, said:

“This partnership marks a new significant milestone for both Saudia Private and THC.”

