Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

Saudia Private Signs MOU With The Helicopter Company At Dubai Airshow 2023

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Saudia, Saudia Private Signs MOU With The Helicopter Company At Dubai Airshow 2023, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudia Private, formerly Saudia Private Aviation (SPA) and Saudia Group’s subsidiary is providing private aviation services.

Saudia Private just signed a strategic partnership agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC), the Kingdom’s premier provider of commercial helicopter services, at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The agreement was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion at the leading global aerospace show, in the presence of Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, and Captain Arnaud Martinez, CEO of The Helicopter Company. It will enable Saudia Private to support THC’s operations in all Saudi Arabian airports on ground handling, including airport security clearance, marshaling, immigration services, fueling, and catering arrangements as well as private terminals for VIPs.

Saudia Private, an FBO, offers a comprehensive range of services including ground operations, aircraft management and maintenance, and charter flights. Its customized solutions and products cater to both local partners and international guests, facilitating travel to and from any airport in the Kingdom and worldwide.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, said:

“This partnership marks a new significant milestone for both Saudia Private and THC.”

Read more on what Dr. Aljaboa said, and a lot more on the agreement signed. Click here.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing