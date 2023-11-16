Saudia Private Obtains ARGUS Accreditation for Base Operations Audit 2023

Saudia Private, formerly Saudia Private Aviation (SPA), Saudia Group’s subsidiary providing private aviation services, became the first company to obtain the Base Operations Audit Accreditations by ARGUS International.

ARGUS’ Base Operations Audit and rating program encourages and assists companies in reducing ground incidents, damage to aircraft and company assets, ensuring operations run at the highest standard and that passenger safety is a priority. The accreditation recognizes Fixed-Base Operators, like Saudia Private, that meet rigorous international industry best practices and standards.

Dr. Fahad Al Jarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, commented on the Accreditation:

“Receiving the ARGUS Accreditation for Base Operations Audit is a remarkable achievement for Saudia Private, affirming the extraordinary investments we have made to ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of our valued guests and industry partners.”

“We continue to adhere to the strictest local and international aviation standards, in line with the Saudia Group values, and to innovate to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests as we work towards representing the Kingdom across the globe.”

Mr. Michael McCready, President of ARGUS International Inc., stated, “The ARGUS Standards for the Base Operations Audit raises the certification level to a new height for the global Fixed-Based Operations (FBO) industry. Having Saudia Private take action to meet these new standards affirms their dedication to ensure the safety and well-being of their valued guests from around the world. We are proud to present the ARGUS Accreditation for the Base Operations Audit to Saudia Private.”

Saudia Private provides services ranging from on-the-ground operations, aircraft management and maintenance, and charter with a fleet of aircraft dedicated to private aviation. It delivers tailored services and products to local partners and international guests to and from any of the 28 airports in the kingdom and everywhere in the world.