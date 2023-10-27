Saudia Private and Royal Commission for AlUla Sign MOU

Saudia Private, a subsidiary of Saudia Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2023. This agreement aims to offer a comprehensive range of private aviation services at Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. It was signed by Dr. Fahad Al Jarboa, CEO of Saudi Private Aviation, and Eng. Sultan AlKhuraissi, Chief Operations Officer of RCU.

The memorandum is strategically aligned with the increasing number of annual visitors to AlUla.

It intends to offer an extensive range of services such as aircraft leasing and its management, maintenance, and cleaning. The services also encompass essential ground operations, including take-off and landing permits, ground handling, catering logistics, and more. In addition, the agreement involves operating the private aviation lounge at the airport, serving a wide range of local and international clients, including VIPs, individuals, companies, and aircraft operators.

On March 4, 2021, the General Authority of Civil Aviation approved adding the airport in Al Ula to the list of international airports in Saudi Arabia after meeting all operational requirements and international standards. This aligned with the needs of relevant parties involved in airport operations.

Dr. Fahad Al Jarboa highlighted the significance of signing this memorandum of understanding with the Royal Commission for AlUla. He emphasized AlUla as a distinctive historical and cultural landmark within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that serves to realize the Vision 2030 goals. He added that Saudia Private, with its new brand and era, is committed to delivering high-quality services to its guests based on its accumulated experience in the field. This unwavering commitment is further grounded in their new strategy to identify premium industry solutions to enhance the overall travel experience.