Saudia Participates in ICAO International Air Services Negotiation Conference

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is participating in the 15th edition of the International Conference on Air Services Negotiation (ICAN 2023), hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The conference is scheduled in Riyadh from December 3rd to 7th and will see the attendance of more than 100 countries, international organizations, and over 700 experts in civil aviation.

Visitors to the Saudia booth can explore the latest products and services following the airline’s new brand and era, which reflects the Kingdom’s rich culture by engaging all the senses of the guests. As well as the innovative digital initiatives designed to bring an unprecedented shift in the guests’ travel experience. The most notable service under Saudia’s digital transformation strategy is the new travel companion that utilizes cutting-edge AI technologies which allows guests end-to-end solutions, from booking the trip to after-sales services.

Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, emphasized the significance of Saudia’s participation in this international event in Riyadh, highlighting the esteemed leadership’s profound interest in the aviation sector. This participation also signifies the Kingdom’s prominent standing within the aviation industry, reflecting its commitment to continuous development and advancement, aiming to offer exceptional initiatives and uphold the highest safety and security standards.

Saudia is expected to announce a crucial agreement during the exhibition.

This announcement aligns with its strategic objectives of fostering its growth, enhancing the travel experience, and connecting the world to the Kingdom.

The ICAN conference aims to maintain pace with the rapid advancements in the global aviation industry, bringing together delegations from various countries to negotiate air service agreements. The objective is to deliver enhanced services to the aviation community and facilitate collaborations among regulatory authorities, airlines, and related service providers, thus expediting negotiation processes and positively benefiting the industry.