Saudia Launches Recycling Initiative in Collaboration with PepsiCo

The agreement follows the reveal of Saudia’s new brand, which ushers in a new era, signed on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2023, held from October 8-12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In partnership with Nadeera, a social enterprise that provides innovative, digitally enabled solutions for solid waste management, Saudia and PepsiCo will collaborate to develop an unprecedented strategy for collecting, recycling, and diverting recyclable waste from landfills onboard flights, in coordination with Saudia employees and partners. Moreover, the two sides will develop joint programs to raise awareness among Saudia guests regarding the importance of sorting, collecting, and recycling operations, as well as their contribution to supporting the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), aimed at reducing carbon emissions and pollution, by driving circularity.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Saudia, said: “The partnership with PepsiCo is one of our sustainable initiatives that shows Saudia’s commitment to contributing to sustainability and in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, particularly having launched several initiatives in the aviation industry and other sectors. Additionally, the partnership will pave the way for the implementation of more sustainable solutions to achieve environmental conservation targets.”

Aamer Sheikh, PepsiCo Middle East CEO, said:

“We are proud to be the partner of choice for an environmentally conscious entity such as Saudia, driving a greener future.”

“Through this partnership, we are committed to driving the circular economy in-line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and sustainability goals. PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy “pep+” aims to inspire, empower and collaborate, leaving a positive impact on the Kingdom for years to come.

Saudia’s sustainability commitments include various influential initiatives and partnerships, such as its agreement with Lilium to acquire 100 electric jets. Saudia has also signed a non-binding MoU to become the first potential partner of the regional Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) under the umbrella of The Public Investment Fund (PIF). Moreover, Saudia has signed an agreement with the Red Sea Development Company to commit to sustainable flight operations to and from Red Sea International Airport. It is also committed to align aircraft and engines with sustainability targets.

PepsiCo has launched a series of initiatives and partnerships that prioritize circular and inclusive value chain solutions. These efforts align with PepsiCo’s ‘pep+’ strategy, aimed at achieving end-to-end transformation to drive sustainable long-term value, gain a competitive advantage, and undergo comprehensive transformation. The company has laid the groundwork for recycling infrastructure in the Kingdom by initiating incentives and awareness programs as well as collaborating with government agencies to collect recyclable materials. This partnership confirms the commitment of both Saudia and PepsiCo to their contribution in sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of their operations. This commitment is further aligned with the objectives and projects of Saudi Vision 2030, including the ‘Saudi Green Initiative’ and a particular emphasis on the Kingdom’s ambitious diversion from landfill targets