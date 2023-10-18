Saudia Increases Seat Capacity By Remarkable 380% For Turkey Flights

This expansion coincides with the latest announcement of the availability of electronic visas for Turkish citizens. It also reflects the airline’s commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly its role in carrying 30 million pilgrims.

This expansion comes at a time when operations are experiencing substantial growth, especially in light of the increasing number of guests arriving to perform Umrah.

Saudia is fully dedicated to providing an elevated journey for these pilgrims, with a strong emphasis on offering superior and spiritually enriching services to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.

The operational expansion by Saudia includes the addition of flights to both Ankara and Gaziantep, offering direct connections to Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah. Moreover, the airline plans to introduce an additional 100 flights during the peak Umrah season, effectively increasing the available seating capacity by 37,000. These flights will serve both King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah.

The extension of the visit visa duration now allows for a one-year validity, allowing guests the flexibility of multiple visits, with each stay spanning up to 90 days. This newfound flexibility permits visa holders to partake in Umrah and general visits year-round, except during the Hajj season.

Additionally, guests can also access a wealth of information and exclusive packages offered by Visit Saudi across all regions of the Kingdom. Saudia further contributes to this initiative by providing enriched content through its in-flight entertainment systems, allowing guests to familiarize themselves with prominent religious visual productions. They can also explore the Kingdom’s historic religious sites and top tourist destinations.

Saudia’s guests can benefit from the cutting-edge digital service platform accessible through the airline’s website and smartphone applications. These digital channels are subject to continuous development, simplifying the travel procedures and providing a self-service post-purchase experience. In addition to these advancements, Saudia, with its new identity and era, is committed to delivering an unrivalled travel experience by integrating artificial intelligence technologies.