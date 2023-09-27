Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

SAUDIA Inaugurates Maiden Flight to Red Sea International from Riyadh

5 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz
image courtesy of SAUDIA
Written by Linda Hohnholz

SAUDIA Airlines continues to prioritize air operations for future destinations in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the commencement of flights between Red Sea International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The maiden flight, SV1571, departed from Riyadh at 10:50 am on Thursday, September 21, covering the distance in just two hours. This flight route is scheduled to be two flights from Riyadh and the same from the Red Sea International Airport on Thursday and Saturday.

As its quest to be Wings of Vision 2030, this milestone reflects SAUDIA’s ongoing commitment to further expanding its growing network and building upon its successful operations at NEOM Bay Airport.

The launch is a result of collaborative efforts between SAUDIA, Red Sea Global, and daa International – the operators of the Red Sea International Airport.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, said:

“This synergy has resulted in the creation of an exemplary integrated work environment at the airport aligned with the highest quality standards.”

“This enhancement aims to elevate the travel experience for our valued guests by providing well-trained personnel and ensuring the availability of all necessary equipment and supplies for seamless operations. Additionally, we are committed to offering digital self-service options to our guests.”

The distinctive partnership between SAUDIA and Red Sea Global is characterized by their joint commitment to sustainable flight operations. This partnership encompasses all ground and air procedures, exemplifying a collective dedication to leadership in sustainability within the aviation industry.

