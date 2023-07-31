SAUDIA in Final 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) announced its participation in the 2023 Hankook London ePrix, the final race of season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which took place on July 29-30 at ExCel London, UK. Guests had the chance to enjoy SAUDIA’s innovative and digital “DISCOVER E-Zone” located in the Allianz Fan Village.



As the Official Airline Partner of the all-electric series, SAUDIA proudly welcomed close to 10,000 visitors to its activation booths in Jakarta and Rome, where the 2 previous races took place. SAUDIA’s presence at the London E-Prix further emphasized the airline’s partnership with Formula E, with innovation and sustainability at its heart.



SAUDIA’s “DISCOVER E-Zone” is in line with the airline’s and Formula E’s common efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Designed using AirClad technology, the stand boasted a reusable main structure and employed lightweight, sustainable materials to minimize its environment impact. This innovative design allowed for the stand to be easily disassembled and can easily be transported from one city to another.



Formula E champion and SAUDIA ambassador for the 2023 season Stoffel Vandoorne, was present at the stand to meet the fans, delivering an unforgettable experience at part of SAUDIA’s “Take your Seat” campaign.



SAUDIA Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said prior to the event:

“We are excited to be part of the thrilling Hankook London E-Prix and to welcome guests to the ‘DISCOVER E-Zone.’”

“We look forward to engaging with fans, showcasing our dedication to the sport, and offering them an unforgettable journey as they enjoy the final race of this incredible championship season.”



SAUDIA and Formula E’s partnership come as part of a series of sustainability and innovation-focused investments, such as the purchase of 100 Lilium electric jets, the 39 fuel-efficient Boeing Dreamliners, and recent delivery of A321neo aircraft.



Tash added: “We are very proud of this partnership with Formula E and cannot wait to see what the year ahead will look like. I cannot state enough how much sustainability and innovation mean to SAUDIA, and we are very grateful to join forces with likeminded teams as the Formula E team, who have revolutionized mobility.”



As the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, SAUDIA’s commitment to delivering best-in-class services and experience, and expanding its route network remains unwavering. SAUDIA currently operates 43 weekly flights to 4 stations in the UK, including London (Gatwick and Heathrow), Manchester, and recently Birmingham. By offering convenient and reliable connections, SAUDIA continues to bring the world to Saudi Arabia, facilitating travel and fostering global connectivity.



For more information about SAUDIA’s partnership with Formula E, the host cities that SAUDIA serves, the chance to win flights and hospitality tickets to an E-Prix race in a city of your choice, and access exclusive Formula E content, visit takeyourseat.saudia.com