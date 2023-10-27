Saudia Hosts 56th AGM of Arab Air Carriers’ Organization

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, will host the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) during its fifty sixth session, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 30 to November 1, 2023. This event will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Engr. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation.

The Annual General Meeting will be presided over by His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, the Director General of Saudia Group and the Chairman of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization’s Executive Committee. This significant event will witness the participation of CEOs of Arab airlines, numerous aviation experts, manufacturers, and solution providers, as well as regional and international organizations specializing in civil aviation.

Saudia has completed all preparations for hosting the event for the sixth time since joining the AACO and for the first time in Riyadh. The event is not only of regional importance but also carries global significance within the aviation industry. The opening ceremony will be held in Al Diriyah Governorate, with the presence of high-level dignitaries, officials, and company leaders of both local and Arab aviation companies.

The AGM will revolve around two central themes.

First will be sustainability, focusing on the crucial steps the aviation sector will undertake to achieve a future with net-zero carbon emissions. The second will be digital transformation, highlighting the importance of optimizing its outputs and initiatives to enhance customer relations and seamlessly integrate digital solutions into every phase of the travel experience and the operational framework. The agenda for the Annual General Meeting also features a report by AACO Secretary General Mr. Abdul Wahab Teffaha on the “State of the Industry”.

These will be followed by the Arab Aviation Summit which will address the strategic issues that the air transport industry deals with. A panel by a number of CEOs will set the scene for that discussion. In addition, a closed session for AACO members will also be held to discuss and decide on administrative, financial, and strategic issues related to AACO’s work.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) established by the Arab League in 1965, is an organization for Arab airlines. Saudia has played an instrumental role in the organization’s evolution as one of its founding members.

AACO’s overarching mission is to promote and elevate collaboration among Arab airlines, safeguard their shared interests, maximize operational efficiencies, increase revenue streams, and strengthen their competitive standing within the regional and global aviation industry.