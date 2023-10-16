Saudia Group, With New Identity and Era, Participates in Dubai Airshow 2023

Saudia Group has announced its participation at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2023, held at Al Maktoum International Airport Dubai from November 13 to 17, 2023. The Group will take over the largest pavilion at the event marking its first international presence following the recent rebrand, which signifies a new era for the group.

Through this participation, Saudia Group reinforces its position as a prominent global aviation leader, underpinned by its ever-expanding capabilities and an array of enhanced services and products dedicated to catering to the needs of the MENA region across the aviation industry spectrum, encompassing manufacturing and comprehensive training.

Visitors and aviation enthusiasts can expect a world-class experience at the Saudia Group’s interactive pavilion, where it will showcase its industry-leading aviation services and solutions that ultimately contribute to the realization of Vision 2030.

This includes demonstrating the Group’s efforts around the localization of services in the Kingdom, as well as Saudia Group’s plans to capitalize on its Jeddah Hub. The Group will also highlight its latest digital transformation services and introduce the world to an AI ChatGPT, named ‘Saudia,’ a groundbreaking innovation in customer service.

The Saudia Group is set to display two aircraft that visitors will have the opportunity to explore; a Saudia Boeing 787-10 featuring the new brand livery and a flyadeal Airbus 320neo. The B787-10 aircraft will showcase Saudia’s latest amenity kits and offer food samples that reflect the essence of the rebrand.

The pavilion will also feature the latest innovations by Saudia Groups’ other rebranded Strategic Business Units (SBUs) including Saudia Technic, formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI); Saudia Academy, formerly known as Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA); Saudia Private, formerly known as Saudia Private Aviation (SPA); Saudia Cargo; Saudi Logistics Services (SAL); and Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS); as well as Saudia Royal Fleet.