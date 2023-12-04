Saudia Group Pledges to Plant 10 Billion Trees

The goal is to contribute to planting 10 billion trees across the Kingdom in the coming decades, aligning with the Group’s commitment to implementing social responsibility initiatives.

The employees of Saudia Group have actively participated in the initiative on November 30 and December 1, 2023, at the Saudia Technic MRO Village, located in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Through this significant initiative, the Group aims to promote sustainable development, increase awareness about volunteering and sustainable efforts, and strengthen the values of national belonging.

In line with its new strategy, Saudia Group is dedicated to fulfilling its social responsibility by actively motivating and engaging its employees in volunteer activities.

These activities align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to building a more sustainable future for all.

Saudia started out in 1945 with a single twin-engine DC-3 (Dakota) HZ-AAX given to King Abdul Aziz as a gift by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This was followed months later with the purchase of 2 more DC-3s, and these formed the nucleus of what a few years later was to become one of the world’s largest airlines. Today, Saudia has 144 aircraft including the latest and most advanced wide-bodied jets presently available: Airbus A320-214, Airbus321, Airibus A330-343, Boeing B777-368ER, and Boeing B787.

Saudia continually strives to improve its environmental performance as an integral part of its business strategy and operating methods. The airline is committed to becoming an industry leader in sustainability and to minimize the environmental impact of its operations in the air, on the ground, and throughout the entire supply chain.