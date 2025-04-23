Saudia Group Orders 10 Airbus A330neo Aircraft for Flyadeal

Saudia Group has announced an order for 10 A330-900 aircraft from Airbus for its subsidiary flyadeal. This represents the subsidiary’s inaugural widebody aircraft order, facilitating the introduction of new long-haul services and improving the passenger experience, while also supporting the airline’s objective of maintaining the youngest fleet among low-cost carriers in the Middle East.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse, attended by His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, Christian Scherer, CEO of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, Saleh Eid, Vice President of Fleet Management and Agreements at Saudia Group, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP of Sales for Commercial Aircraft at Airbus.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar stated: “This deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernize and expand our fleet. It builds on last year’s historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft. This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030”.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said: “Saudia Group’s A330neo order for flyadeal marks a key step in advancing the Kingdom’s aviation ambition to unlock long-haul markets and attract new customers. The A330neo’s proven versatility, new generation efficiency, and excellent passenger experience will perfectly support Saudia Group’s strategic growth and solidify their position as a global aviation leader. We look forward to seeing the versatile champion fly in flyadeal colors.”

In May 2024, Saudia Group placed an order for 105 Airbus aircraft, which includes 54 A321neo models designated for flyadeal. Presently, flyadeal’s fleet consists of 37 A320 Family aircraft, while Saudia operates a total of 93 A320 Family and A330 aircraft.

The A330-900, equipped with the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, has a non-stop flight range of 7,200 nautical miles (13,300 kilometers). The A330neo is designed with the award-winning Airspace cabin, providing passengers with an exceptional experience characterized by enhanced comfort, ambiance, and design. This includes increased personal space, larger overhead storage, a modern lighting system, and access to advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity options.

By the end of March 2025, the A330 Family had secured over 1,800 firm orders from more than 130 customers globally. Like all Airbus aircraft, the A330 family is capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and aims to achieve 100% SAF capability by 2030.