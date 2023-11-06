Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News Hospitality Industry Press Release Responsible Travel News Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism

Saudia Demonstrates Commitment to Social Responsibility

32 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Saudia, Saudia Demonstrates Commitment to Social Responsibility, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudia launched the exclusive Saudi Coffee Cup initiative in the Kingdom’s AlFursan airport lounges, while also supporting Saudi youth initiatives.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, launched the “Saudi Coffee Cup” initiative in the AlFursan lounges throughout the Kingdom’s airports to promote its new brand and era.

Saudia has introduced the first of 12 unique designs this month and will continue to introduce the new design each month till October 2024.

This initiative will see the production of 1,000 monthly limited edition Saudi coffee cups, each priced at 90 Saudi Riyals. These cups will be sold as collectibles to enthusiasts in the airport lounges across the Kingdom. The net proceeds will be donated to support Saudi youth, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to social responsibility.

The airline recently launched its new brand and era, which deeply integrates Saudi culture into its services and products, creating an immersive experience for its guests. Additionally, Saudia plays a national role as the Wings of Vision 2030, supporting its goals and collaborating with various ambitious projects in tourism, business, as well as Hajj and Umrah. The airline is also committed to increasing and developing local content and actively participating in launching initiatives related to social responsibility.

