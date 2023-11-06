Saudia Demonstrates Commitment to Social Responsibility

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, launched the “Saudi Coffee Cup” initiative in the AlFursan lounges throughout the Kingdom’s airports to promote its new brand and era.

Saudia has introduced the first of 12 unique designs this month and will continue to introduce the new design each month till October 2024.

This initiative will see the production of 1,000 monthly limited edition Saudi coffee cups, each priced at 90 Saudi Riyals. These cups will be sold as collectibles to enthusiasts in the airport lounges across the Kingdom. The net proceeds will be donated to support Saudi youth, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to social responsibility.

The airline recently launched its new brand and era, which deeply integrates Saudi culture into its services and products, creating an immersive experience for its guests. Additionally, Saudia plays a national role as the Wings of Vision 2030, supporting its goals and collaborating with various ambitious projects in tourism, business, as well as Hajj and Umrah. The airline is also committed to increasing and developing local content and actively participating in launching initiatives related to social responsibility.