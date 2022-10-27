SAUDIA crowned World Class Airline at the APEX Official Airline Ratings

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has been named World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards, the second time in a row to be recognized in the award that stands at the pinnacle of all APEX Passenger Choice awards. In addition, SAUDIA was renewed as Five Star Airline by APEX.

Developed in conjunction with Yates and Partners, the new “World Class Airline” award is unique in considering not only an airline’s services and products, but also its health and safety, and sustainability efforts – reflecting the expectations of today’s customers and key focus areas for the airline industry.

Like all APEX awards, the “World Class Airline” accolade was based on independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers.

Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of SAUDIA said: “On behalf of all of us at SAUDIA, we’re proud to be named APEX World Class the 2nd year in a row. This is an honor that celebrates the amazing work of our worldwide team at SAUDIA in reaching the pinnacle of APEX Passenger Choice awards.”

“SAUDIA’s commitment to our guests is at the heart of everything we do, and APEX five-star airline rating is testament to our efforts. SAUDIA is grateful to APEX for recognizing the lengths we have gone to keep our guests safe and well,” Koshy continued.

Dr. Joe Leader, Chief Executive Officer of APEX said: “With independently verified passengers serving as the final judges, SAUDIA has set the highest echelon bar of airline experience by winning the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ World Class and Global Five Star rating.”

“World Class is the new North Star for aviation. It embodies everything that is important to airline customers today. It is a more comprehensive recognition of superior service, depth of guest experience, keeping guests safe, and sustainability achievement.” Dr. Joe Leader stated.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ is the first rating program in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback. As part of this program, airlines are segregated in four categories; Global Airlines; Major Airlines; Regional Airlines and Low-Cost Carriers. In partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organizing app, the industry-first award category is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback. More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.