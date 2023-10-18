Saudia Collaborates with Intigral to Stream stc tv Content on its In-flight Entertainment System

This collaboration is in line with Saudia’s goals following its recent rebrand which aims to engage all five senses of guests. The agreement provides a variety of Saudi productions onboard to improve the visual experience of Saudia’s guests, especially as in-flight entertainment programs have become one of the key competitive factors among airlines. The agreement was signed by Captain Ibrahim Koshy, the CEO of Saudia, and Markus Golder, the CEO of Intigral.

As of December 2023, Saudia’s guests will be able to enjoy diverse set of content which include a collection of movies, and original and exclusive content which will be available through the stc tv platform. stc tv’s library includes more than 28,000 On-Demand movies & TV series in both Arabic and English, as well as many documentaries and kids programs.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, the CEO of Saudia, said:

“Saudia is keen to enrich the travel experience of its guests through in-flight entertainment programs.”

“This is done by using best-in-class systems and technologies to provide high-resolution while developing partnerships with various sectors to increase the hours of content available, ultimately meeting the demands of all our guests. We are also focused on supporting local content by including a variety of Saudi productions to bring our culture to the world.”

Markus Golder, the CEO of Intigral, said: “We are proud of this agreement, which aims to provide Saudia guests with a wide range of movies and TV shows through the stc tv platform. Intigral continues its expansion as a main aggregator platform providing a carefully selected range of the best movies and TV shows, taking digital entertainment to new heights. Guests will enjoy a variety of content suitable for the whole family and catered to provide a unique entertainment experience while traveling”.

Saudia’s new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’ will further transform the guests’ onboard experience by providing over 5000 hours of HD content that is tailored to all age groups. Available in 16 languages, the entertainment content is under constant review in order to ensure that it keeps meeting the expectations of guests.