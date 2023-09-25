SAUDIA Celebrates Third Consecutive World Class Airline Win at APEX

This remarkable achievement solidifies SAUDIA‘s position as a three-time consecutive recipient of this prestigious award, among the top seven global airlines that have received the same award.

The “World Class Airline 2024” award, developed in collaboration with Yates and Partners, is a distinctive recognition that evaluates an airline’s services and products and its commitment to safety, well-being, and sustainability – aligning with the evolving expectations of today’s discerning travelers and addressing key focus areas within the airline industry.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, said: “We are honored to receive the APEX “World Class Airline 2024” award for the third consecutive year. This is a remarkable achievement for SAUDIA, and a testament that we are on the right path to provide a world-class travel experience. This recognition not only signifies our dedication to delivering the finest service but also underscores our alignment with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

“The “World Class Airline 2024” award affirms the extraordinary measures we have taken to ensure the safety, sustainability, and well-being of our valued guests and our continuous pursuit of excellence within the airline industry,” Koshy said.

“We will continue to innovate and elevate our services to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests, as we work towards representing the Kingdom across the globe.”

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ is the first rating program that exclusively relies on certified passenger feedback for evaluation. Under this program, airlines are categorized into four groups: Global Airlines, Major Airlines, Regional Airlines, and Low-Cost Carriers. In collaboration with TripIt® from Concur®, the highest-rated travel-organizing app in the world, this pioneering award category is founded on impartial third-party passenger feedback. Over a million flights operated by nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been assessed by passengers and independently certified by a reputable external auditing fir