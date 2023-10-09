Saudia Announces Sponsorship of Riyadh Season 2023 as Platinum Partner and Official Airline

Saudia has announced the sponsorship of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season as the Platinum Partner and Official Airline of this mega event, commencing on October 28. This event is one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons globally and aligns with the airline’s commitment to its new brand. The airline’s mission is to enable the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by flying guests both within and outside the Kingdom, while ensuring the delivery of top-notch services to enhance the travel experience.

Guests flying with Saudia during Riyadh Season will be treated to a multitude of surprises and exclusive offers. This aligns with the airline’s launch of a new era and brand which places meticulous attention on the various touch points during the guest’s travel journey. Furthermore, Saudia will play a significant role in the grand event as the Presenting Partner for many global events and activities, igniting the excitement of visitors while garnering extensive media coverage.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the significance of the airline’s participation in Riyadh Season with its new image.

Riyadh Season continues to shine brighter year after year, captivating the world and attracting visitors from various corners of the globe.

The importance of the national carrier’s partnership lies in connecting the world to the Kingdom through its extensive flight network, serving over a hundred destinations across four continents. Tash also highlighted the past successes achieved through the partnership with Riyadh Season. This year is particularly remarkable as it follows the launch of the new brand and era of Saudia. This transformation enables the airline to execute numerous strategies to support ambitious Vision projects, deliver premium services to guests, and embed Saudi culture in its services and products.

Saudia aims to contribute to making the Kingdom the primary destination for tourism, culture, and entertainment while hosting various events across different sectors. This investment leverages the strategic location of the Kingdom, connecting three continents. This is supported by the airline’s young and expanding fleet, offering seating capacity that caters to current needs and future trends, distinguished by operational efficiency and sustainability in the aviation sector.