Saudia Airline International Flight Discount

Saudia Airline’s commitment to enhancing its connection with customers is evident in this strategic initiative, which includes special promotional deals. This initiative aligns with Saudia’s ongoing efforts to improve services and operations by investing in artificial intelligence technologies and capturing the essence of Saudi culture through a multi-sensory experience, in line with the new brand and era.

The offer can be accessed by guests through various digital platforms such as the website, smartphone applications, and sales offices.

From November 22-29, guests in Saudi Arabia can make reservations for international flights that will be available for travel between December 1, 2023, and March 10, 2024.

Guests who are not in Saudi Arabia can now make flight reservations between November 24 and November 30, for travel between January 11 and March 10, 2024. This offer is applicable to both business and economy-class bookings.

Saudia operates flights to more than 100 destinations spanning across 4 continents worldwide. With its modern fleet and advanced in-flight entertainment systems, passengers can access a diverse range of over 5,000 hours of content. Working with prestigious international partners, Saudia has carefully curated a collection of movies suitable for various age groups and demographics, including local content that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

In 1945, Saudia commenced operations with a single twin-engine DC-3 (Dakota) HZ-AAX as a gift from United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt to King Abdul Aziz. Shortly thereafter, 2 additional DC-3s were purchased, forming the foundation of what would eventually evolve into one of the largest airlines worldwide. At present, Saudia boasts a fleet of 144 aircraft, featuring state-of-the-art wide-bodied jets such as the Airbus A320-214, Airbus321, Airibus A330-343, Boeing B777-368ER, and Boeing B787.

