Saudia Academy Signs MOU with Brainquil to Expand Cooperation

The partnership is set to pioneer new training methodologies, contributing to the development of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia and the region.

This MoU is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of both organizations in elevating the standards of leadership and behavioral training in the region.

Capt. Esmael Koshy, CEO of Saudia Academy, said: “Saudia Group, including all its divisions and subsidiaries, has ambitious initiatives aimed at advancing the localization of the aviation sector, with a primary focus on investing in human resources.

“We have made significant progress in nurturing local talent in leadership roles, piloting, air service crews, technicians, and various other fields.”

“By combining Saudia Academy’s extensive expertise in delivering world-class training with Brainquil’s extensive knowledge in leadership and behaviors, we’re able to strengthen and broaden our talent skills the Kingdom and the region.”

Mr. Mohamed Salem, CEO of Brainquil Group said: “With Brainquil’s main focus to extract human potential in the region by providing cutting edge global content and highly engaging learning experiences; and Saudia Academy’s determination to create an impact on the community at large. Our partnership with Saudia Academy gives us both a great responsibility to shape the minds of generations to come.”

Saudia Group’s consistent progress and advancement, through its subsidiaries like Saudia Academy, the oldest commercial training center in the Middle East, highlights its commitment to its goals as the Kingdom’s “Wings of 2030,” which not only aims at bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, but also to contribute to transforming and upskilling the Saudi Arabian workforce and creating employment opportunities for nationals.

The Dubai Airshow 2023 takes place from 13 to 17 November at Dubai World Central, Dubai, UAE. Visit Saudia Group’s S22 pavilion to learn more about its latest innovations, destinations and digital services, and to visit the aircraft on display.