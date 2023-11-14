Saudia Academy Signs Agreement with EGYPTAIR to Expand Aviation Training

Saudia Academy, formerly Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), is the region’s largest aviation academy and a Saudia Group subsidiary that provides training programs to pilot cabin crew, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers.

Captain Ismael Koshy, CEO of Saudia Academy said:

“We look forward to working with EGYPTAIR and benefiting many aviation professionals.”

“This partnership will prove pivotal in meeting the objective of the Academy’s path to become a university, expanding access to aviation education for all, and contributing to the knowledge economy envisioned in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The partnership with EGYPTAIR will enhance the training programs at Saudia Academy to equip aviation professionals with relevant skills. Today the academy aims to promote and support strategic investments and partnerships locally and internationally.