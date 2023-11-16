Saudia Academy Selects L3Harris AIRSIDESIM Ground Handling Training Simulators

Saudia Academy, formerly known as Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), and L3Harris Technologies announced their expanded training collaboration with a new award to equip their training facility with the L3Harris AIRSIDESIM™ Ground Handling Training Simulators at the Dubai Air Show. Saudia Academy is the first aviation training center in Europe, Middle East Africa and Asia to install the AIRSIDESIM technology, placing them at the forefront of airport ground operation training in the region.

Modern airside operations require critical knowledge and skills, and Saudia’s dedication to providing the highest quality of training excellence and actively integrating the newest technology into their programs led to their selection of L3Harris’ AIRSIDESIM.

AIRSIDESIM uses mixed-reality simulation training technology.

This allows students to learn and recognize its limits in a safe, hazard-free environment on the following:

Conventual and towbarless pushback tractors

Baggage tugs, carts and conveyors

Fuel, lavatory and water trucks

Catering trucks

The collaboration with AIRSIDESIM enables Saudia Academy to train students on the current equipment and airport gate configurations for municipal and large airports. AIRSIDESIM provides novice to advanced sequences to improve competency, driving skills, and better decision-making required to be safe, efficient and prepared on the ramp. Additionally, it proactively reinforces ground operations policy and procedures to meet international regulations, reducing accidents and empowers agents to hone their abilities through repeat and periodic refresher training.