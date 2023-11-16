Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News Education eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

Saudia Academy and Serene Air Expand Agreement on Cooperation in Aviation Training

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
Saudia, Saudia Academy and Serene Air Expand Agreement on Cooperation in Aviation Training
image courtesy of Saudia
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudia Academy, formerly known as Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), and a subsidiary of Saudia Group, today signed an Agreement with Serene Air, a privately-owned Pakistani airline, to expand their scope of cooperation on aviation training.

The partnership with Serene Air will enhance the Saudia Academy’s training programs, equipping aviation professionals with relevant skills. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of both organizations in elevating the standards of training and upskilling the aviation workforce in the Kingdom and the wider region. It will also benefit many aviation professionals and will contribute to meeting the localization objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Saudia Group’s consistent progress and advancement, through its subsidiaries like Saudia Academy, the oldest commercial training center in the Middle East, highlights its commitment to its goals as the Kingdom’s “Wings of 2030,” which not only aims at bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, but also to contribute to transforming and upskilling the Saudi Arabian workforce and creating employment opportunities for nationals.

Stop in for a visit

The Dubai Airshow 2023 takes place from November 13-17 at Dubai World Central, Dubai, UAE. Visit Saudia Group’s S22 pavilion to learn more about its latest innovations, destinations and digital services, and to visit the aircraft on display.

