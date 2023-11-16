Saudia Academy and Serene Air Expand Agreement on Cooperation in Aviation Training

The partnership with Serene Air will enhance the Saudia Academy’s training programs, equipping aviation professionals with relevant skills. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of both organizations in elevating the standards of training and upskilling the aviation workforce in the Kingdom and the wider region. It will also benefit many aviation professionals and will contribute to meeting the localization objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Saudia Group’s consistent progress and advancement, through its subsidiaries like Saudia Academy, the oldest commercial training center in the Middle East, highlights its commitment to its goals as the Kingdom’s “Wings of 2030,” which not only aims at bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, but also to contribute to transforming and upskilling the Saudi Arabian workforce and creating employment opportunities for nationals.

