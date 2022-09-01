Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Saudi travel update for GCC travelers

12 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Gulf Cooperation Council countries have received updated travel information for entry into Saudi Arabia from the Ministry of Tourism.

The Saudi Tourism Authority stated that the Ministry of Tourism has decided to allow residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to apply for an electronic tourist visa (eVisa) to enter Saudi. Further extension of the new regulations will additionally enable residents of the UK, US, and EU to apply for a Visa on Arrival. Visitors will be able to enjoy and explore Saudi’s many unique tourist destinations, its stunning diversity of landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and the unparalleled hospitality of the Saudi people.

The new eVisa announcement, and the extension of the visa on arrival is a solid step forward in making it even easier for tourists from all over the world to visit Saudi. With an extensive variety of packages and full calendar of events taking place throughout the year, Saudi is creating exciting opportunities for travelers to experience the authentic home of Arabia.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, commented:

“The facilitation of a tourist visa for millions of GCC residents and the visa on arrival extension supports our ambition to welcome 100 million visitors a year by 2030, to the world’s biggest new leisure tourism destination.”

“This is not just an announcement; it is an invitation and we are making it easier than ever for visitors to explore thousands of years of history and culture, unmatched natural landscapes, and a thriving entertainment sector. We welcome our neighbors, and the world, to experience the authentic home of Arabia.”

UK, US and EU residents who hold an eligible passport can now get their visa on arrival, while GCC residents are required to apply for an eVisa on the official website ‘Visit Saudi’ and view all the requirements and procedures on the site. Additionally, Saudi tourism eVisas are available to citizens of 49 countries.

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

