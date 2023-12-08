Saudi Red Sea Authority Champions Coastal Tourism at ILTM Cannes

During the global event, SRSA had the opportunity to brief ILTM participants about its activities, projects, plans, and programs designed to enable luxury tourism experiences and ensure a seamless user journey for all stakeholders.

As the Authority also introduced to attendees its seven new regulations, enforced since November 2023, which are aimed at enhancing coastal tourism while ensuring sustainability and safety, including the Visiting Private Yacht Regulation and Large Yacht Chartering Regulation. Moreover, the Authority highlighted opportunities and benefits to investors to attract investment to the Red Sea.

SRSA showcased the rich natural, environmental, and cultural resources of the Red Sea, with a 1,800 km coastline that features over 1,000 islands, and more than 500 dive sites.

Noting that SRSA was established by a Council of Ministers decision in November 2021. The Authority’s tasks focus on enabling and regulating coastal tourism activities in the Red Sea, including navigational activities such as cruising and yachting; developing mechanisms to protect the marine environment in relation to navigational and marine tourism activities, in collaboration with relevant authorities; supporting investors, including SMEs; and marketing coastal tourism activities to attract practitioners.

For more information, visit redsea.gov.sa