Saudi Red Sea Authority and Jeddah Municipality Strengthen Coastal Oversight

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) and Jeddah Municipality have signed an Integrated Coastal Collaboration Framework designed to enhance regulatory coordination, improve marine oversight, and promote sustainable tourism activities along Jeddah’s coastline.

The agreement was signed at Jeddah Municipality’s headquarters by His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al-Turki, Mayor of Jeddah, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, CEO of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Fahad Toonsi, Chairman of SRSA’s Board of Directors.

Under the new framework, SRSA will develop regulations, guidelines, and compliance codes for marine and tourism activities. Jeddah Municipality will take the lead in field implementation, including inspections and monitoring operations, across the coastal area stretching from Al-Sathah Center in Rabigh to Al-Kadouf Center in Al-Qunfudhah.

As part of the collaboration, Jeddah Municipality also launched 15 new marine patrol boats from its South Obhur Marina. The vessels will support environmental and marine surveillance efforts, enhance coastal safety and rescue operations, and contribute to the protection of Jeddah’s marine ecosystem.

The initiative reflects SRSA’s broader mission to enable sustainable development along the Red Sea coast through strengthened partnerships, improved regulatory frameworks, and integrated coastal management.