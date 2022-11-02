Saudi is WTM London’s Premier Partner for 2nd year

Saudi’s Vision 2030 strategy is an ambitious blueprint for the future that is transforming Saudi with tourism at the heart.

Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, has been announced as Premier Partner of World Travel Market London 2022 for the second year running, following its high-profile partnership last year.

Driving forward aims of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030, Saudi joins partners and delegates at WTM to showcase an unparalleled destination offering as it creates prosperity and opportunity.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi is the world’s fastest growing tourism destination in the G20 and presents incomparable new business opportunities for partners looking to offer experiences in the last unexplored leisure tourism frontier. Returning to London as WTM’s Premier Partner for the second year in a row, Saudi will capture the hearts, minds, and imaginations of travelers at one of the world’s leading industry events.”

Senior figures from the Saudi delegation will be taking part in high-profile debates during WTM London. Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, will join feature trends expert Rohit Talwar,CEO, Fast Future, on the Future Stage for ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now.’ On the Sustainability Stage, leaders from Saudi will showcase ways in which it is increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions, and protecting the environment, in line with Vision 2030 goals.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said: “WTM London is honoured to welcome Saudi as its Premier Partner for the second year in a row, building on the great successes we saw in 2021. Saudi has incredibly ambitious targets to grow its tourism sector and WTM offers an unparalleled opportunity for Saudi to share its diverse range of tourism products and investment opportunities with key trade buyers and media from around the world.”

Huge players in the hospitality industry are investing in Saudi, showing strong confidence in the future of Saudi’s tourism sector.

As the world’s biggest investor in tourism, delegates at WTM will learn more about how Saudi is working with partners to create incomparable offerings and packages for travellers.

Today, it is easier than ever for visitors to explore the authentic home of Arabia. Recently, Saudi extended eVisa regulations to enable residents of the UK, US, and EU to apply for a Visa on Arrival.

Additionally, Saudi is working with trade partners and Saudi’s Air Connectivity Program to increase international flight connectivity from 99 to 250+ destinations by 2030. Earlier this year, Wizz Air launched 20 new routes from Europe to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in Saudi, offering affordable travel for tourists and residents in Europe and Saudi.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents.

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

