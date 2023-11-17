Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

Saudi Ground Services’ new agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC)

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Saudi, Saudi Ground Services&#8217; new agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC), eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS) signed a partnership agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC) during the Dubai Airshow 2023, solidifying its position as the exclusive ground-handling partner for THC at all Saudi airports.

As the most prominent national provider of ground-handling services, SGS is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence, efficiency, and safety in every aspect, ensuring an unparalleled experience for Saudia’s clients and guests.

THC is a visionary initiative established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to catalyze innovation across diverse sectors under the ambitious Vision 2030. It stands as the Kingdom’s foremost commercial helicopter services provider. Since its inception in 2019, THC has consistently pushed the boundaries of aerial transportation, boasting a world-class fleet equipped with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading safety features.

Raed H. Al ldrissi, CEO of SGS, said:

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

“This strategic alliance between SGS and THC marks the commencement of an exciting journey towards delivering services that transcend expectations, actively contributing to the realization of Vision 2030.”

Click here to read the full story on Saudi Tourism News

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing