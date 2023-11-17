Saudi Ground Services’ new agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC)

As the most prominent national provider of ground-handling services, SGS is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence, efficiency, and safety in every aspect, ensuring an unparalleled experience for Saudia’s clients and guests.

THC is a visionary initiative established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to catalyze innovation across diverse sectors under the ambitious Vision 2030. It stands as the Kingdom’s foremost commercial helicopter services provider. Since its inception in 2019, THC has consistently pushed the boundaries of aerial transportation, boasting a world-class fleet equipped with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading safety features.

Raed H. Al ldrissi, CEO of SGS, said:

“This strategic alliance between SGS and THC marks the commencement of an exciting journey towards delivering services that transcend expectations, actively contributing to the realization of Vision 2030.”

Click here to read the full story on Saudi Tourism News