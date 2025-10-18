Saudi Arabian Tourists Spend Big, Stay Long in Welcoming Destinations Around The Globe

Saudi Arabia has been making headlines around the world, welcoming western visitors. What has been overlooked is the potential of Saudi outbound tourists, who could be the dream of any destination. These responsible, long-staying, high-spending travelers often vacation with large family groups. Source: https://balancedtourism.com/

Saudi outbound tourism is a growing market with trends showing a strong emphasis on family travel, a diversification of destinations beyond traditional European spots, and a shift toward unique experiences. Key drivers include school holidays, a rising middle class, and a desire for more fulfilling and less crowded travel experiences.

Saudis on the Move

Having spent over a year advising the Saudi Tourism Authority and witnessing firsthand the Kingdom’s remarkable transformation, I can tell you that while the world focuses on China and India’s outbound markets, a quiet revolution is happening in Saudi Arabia that savvy tourism marketers cannot afford to ignore. With outbound tourism valued at $10.86 billion in 2021 and projected to reach $25.49 billion by 2027, Saudi Arabia represents not just another emerging market, but a fundamental shift in high-yield tourism.

Walking through the bustling terminals of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh or exploring the vibrant streets of Jeddah’s Al Balad district, you quickly realize that Saudi Arabia represents far more than another emerging travel market. This is a nation where 70 percent of the population is under 35 (Al-Jadaan, 2025), digitally sophisticated, and increasingly cosmopolitan in their travel aspirations.

They don’t just visit, they immerse, staying an average of 19 nights internationally and spending significantly above global averages. This isn’t mass tourism; it’s purposeful, culturally-rooted exploration that creates lasting economic impact for destinations that understand their unique perspective.

The opportunity is not just significant; it is transformational for destinations willing to understand and engage this unique market strategically.

The Saudi Vision 2030 Effect: Transforming Outbound Through Inbound

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 isn’t just transforming the Kingdom internally, it’s revolutionizing how Saudis engage with the world. The plan’s ambitious targets – 250+ global destinations accessible by 2030, 330 million annual air passengers – signal unprecedented connectivity and cultural exchange.

This bi-directional tourism strategy creates fascinating dynamics. As Saudi Arabia develops world-class tourism infrastructure at home, from NEOM to the Red Sea Project, Saudi travelers’ expectations for international destinations evolve correspondingly. They’re no longer comparing your destination to other international markets; they’re comparing it to the ultra-luxury developments in their backyard.

Understanding Saudi Travelers: Beyond Statistics

The Saudi outbound tourism market reached USD 10.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit USD 25.49 billion by 2027 (Renub Research, 2024). Yet these figures only tell part of the story. During my time working with the Saudi Tourism Authority, I observed a fundamental shift in how Saudis perceive and experience travel. This is not merely about increased spending power, though with a per capita income of $27,680 (USDA, 2024), Saudi travelers certainly have it. It is about a generation redefining what travel means to them.

Solo travelers now account for 78.82% of bookings among Saudi tourists (Wego, 2025), representing a dramatic departure from traditional group travel patterns. This shift reflects the confidence and independence of young Saudi professionals and students exploring the world on their own terms. During my travels across the Kingdom, from the ambitious NEOM project site to the historic streets of Al-Balad in Jeddah, I met countless young Saudis who view international travel not as a luxury but as essential to their personal and professional development.

Yet paradoxically, families still represent 42.5% of the market share (Coherent Market Insights, 2025). This apparent contradiction reveals a nuanced truth I’ve observed repeatedly: Saudis travel frequently for different purposes, seamlessly shifting between solo business trips, friend getaways, and elaborate family vacations that can involve booking entire hotel floors for privacy.

The Digital-First, Relationship-Driven Paradox

What struck me most during my advisory role was the Kingdom’s digital sophistication. Saudi Arabia’s internet penetration rate stands at 100% and 79% social media usage (World Bank, 2023), with the Kingdom ranking seventh globally for the fastest mobile internet speed (GEM Report, 2021), yet they deeply value personal relationships and trusted recommendations. This connectivity translates directly into travel behavior. Saudi travelers are not just booking online; they are researching destinations through social media, following travel influencers, and making decisions based on authentic digital content rather than traditional advertising. This creates unique engagement opportunities for destinations willing to invest in both digital excellence and human connection.

The implications for destination marketing are profound. Traditional approaches simply will not resonate with this audience. They expect personalized digital experiences, instant booking capabilities, and seamless mobile integration throughout their journey. Destinations succeeding with Saudi travelers are those embracing digital-first strategies, from Instagram-worthy experiences to WhatsApp customer service.

I was particularly surprised to discover that, contrary to Western markets, Snapchat is highly popular with 90% of young Saudis using the app, and on average using the app more than 50 times per day. In fact, Snapchat is a strong contributor to Vision 2030 and a booster of Saudi Arabian Culture (Dentsu MENA Study, 2024). Instagram dominates visual travel inspiration, while WhatsApp handles the practical planning within family groups.

Spending Patterns That Defy Convention

The data, according to Coherent Market Insights (2025) tells a compelling story:

40.92% book 5-star hotels, with 32.22% choosing 4-star properties

Average spending exceeds $300 per day for accommodation alone

86% prefer full-service airlines regardless of distance

Shopping isn’t an afterthought—it’s often a primary travel motivation

But these numbers only scratch the surface. Saudi travelers seek value, not bargains. They’ll pay premium prices for unique experiences, exclusive access, and culturally-appropriate luxury. They’re not price-sensitive; they’re value-obsessed.

Redefining Luxury: The Saudi Perspective

Having worked with luxury hotel brands across my career with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Kempinski Hotels, I thought I understood luxury travel. The Saudi market taught me to think differently. Luxury travel continues to dominate, with five-star hotels making up 40.92% of bookings and four-star hotels at 32.22% (Wego, 2025). However, Saudi luxury travelers seek something beyond traditional opulence.

They desire authenticity wrapped in comfort, cultural immersion delivered with impeccable service, and experiences that respect their values while expanding their horizons. The rise of luxury halal-compliant resorts has been instrumental in attracting Saudi tourists to new destinations (Travel And Tour World, 2025), with Vietnam seeing a staggering 322.43% increase in searches from Saudi Arabia following the introduction of such facilities.

Passion Tourism: The Saudi Connection

This brings me to the concept of Passion Tourism, which forms a cornerstone of my upcoming book and the High-Yield Tourism framework I’ve been developing with colleagues Gary Bowerman and Gerrit Kruger. Saudi travelers epitomize passion-driven tourism, pursuing their interests with remarkable dedication and investment.

Consider falconry, a tradition deeply embedded in Saudi culture. I’ve observed Saudi falconry enthusiasts traveling to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Scotland, spending $15,000+ per person on specialized expeditions that combine conservation science with traditional practices. These aren’t casual participants; they’re establishing ongoing relationships with conservation programs, purchasing birds, and investing in equipment that creates sustained economic impact for destinations.

Saudi participants in these programs often:

Book 14-day exclusive falcon expeditions

Secure private Highland estate access

Participate in conservation science programs

Study both traditional and modern techniques

Visit specialized falcon hospitals

Invest in professional photography equipment

Purchase falcons and establish breeding programs

Other passion points gaining traction among Saudi travelers include:

Coffee Tourism: Saudi Arabia’s deep-rooted Qahwa culture creates natural bridges to global coffee destinations, from Colombian plantations to Ethiopian highlands, where they explore traditional ceremony exchanges and boutique coffee sourcing.

Wellness and Medical Tourism: Female-only spa retreats in scenic locations, combining advanced medical treatments with luxury wellness experiences that respect cultural sensitivities.

Educational Excellence: Summer programs that blend luxury accommodations with world-class education for children, particularly in STEM fields and language immersion.

Adventure Sports: Desert sports expertise translating to global adventure seeking, from sandboarding in Peru to dune bashing in Namibia.

Culinary Exploration: Halal fine dining experiences worldwide, with particular interest in Michelin-starred restaurants offering dedicated halal menus.

Strategic Markets and Evolving Preferences

The data reveals fascinating patterns in Saudi travel preferences. While traditional markets like Egypt, India, Pakistan, and Turkey remain top-searched destinations (Wego, 2025), we are witnessing diversification toward unexpected destinations. Armenia experienced a 142.68% jump in search volume after waiving visa requirements for Saudi citizens, demonstrating the market’s responsiveness to policy changes.

From my observations across Asia, having led the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office and worked extensively in Southeast Asia, I see tremendous untapped potential for destinations like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar to attract Saudi visitors. These countries offer the cultural depth, natural beauty, and authentic experiences Saudi travelers increasingly seek, combined with growing halal-friendly infrastructure.

Emerging destinations gaining traction include:

Georgia and Azerbaijan: 8% growth driven by climate appeal and cultural resonance

8% growth driven by climate appeal and cultural resonance Bosnia and Herzegovina: Halal-friendly European experience

Halal-friendly European experience South Africa: Recent visa waiver driving interest

Recent visa waiver driving interest Southeast Asian countries(Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Thailand): Established halal infrastructure with modern attractions

Established halal infrastructure with modern attractions Central Asian Republics (Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Kyrgyzstan): Cultural heritage and Islamic architectural treasures

The China-Saudi Tourism Corridor: An Unprecedented Opportunity

China represents an unprecedented opportunity for Saudi outbound tourism, and vice versa. Having lived in Beijing for five years, co-founding Dragon Trail in 2008 with partner George Cao, and serving as Chair for PATA China, I witnessed China’s evolution into a world-class tourism destination. Today, China possesses arguably the world’s best high-speed railway network, making domestic travel seamless for international visitors.

What fascinates me now is watching this story come full circle. During my recent stays in Riyadh, I regularly encounter Chinese business executives in hotels and restaurants, with major companies like Huawei establishing flagship stores and offices in the Kingdom. This growing business connection is creating a foundation for leisure travel in both directions.

The Saudi Tourism Authority has identified China as a top priority leisure market, and remarkably, more Saudis are learning Mandarin to leverage emerging opportunities. With Saudi Arabia targeting 5 million Chinese tourists by 2030 and China positioned strategically between East and West for Saudi travelers, we are witnessing the birth of a tourism corridor that few saw coming. The combination of increasing airlift capacity, strong bilateral political relations, and mutual cultural curiosity creates unprecedented opportunities for Chinese destinations to attract high-yield Saudi travelers seeking authentic experiences beyond traditional Western markets.

For Chinese tourism boards and businesses, the Saudi market offers remarkable potential: travelers who appreciate cultural depth, stay longer than average, and seek experiences that bridge ancient civilizations. The cultural resonance between two societies that value tradition while embracing modernity creates natural connection points. For Chinese tourism stakeholders, understanding and engaging the Saudi market now could position them at the forefront of one of tourism’s most promising bilateral opportunities.

The High-Yield Tourism Connection

This brings me to the concept of High-Yield Tourism, which I have been developing with my colleagues Gary Bowerman and Gerrit Kruger. Saudi outbound travelers epitomize the high-yield visitor profile: they stay longer, spend more, and engage deeply with local cultures. Saudi tourists are seeking destinations that provide cultural depth and meaningful interactions (Wego, 2025), aligning perfectly with the principles of sustainable, value-driven tourism.

During my tenure with Barbados Tourism and through my work across the Caribbean, I witnessed how destinations focusing on high-yield strategies could transform their tourism economies. Saudi travelers, with their preference for extended stays and premium experiences, represent exactly the type of visitors destinations need to build resilient, sustainable tourism sectors.

Vision 2030: The Catalyst for Change

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, which I have observed closely during my advisory role, is fundamentally reshaping Saudi travel patterns. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to transport 330 million travelers annually and facilitate 150 million visits (Saudi Government, 2024). This massive expansion in air connectivity is not just about inbound tourism; it is creating unprecedented opportunities for Saudis to explore the world.

Saudi Arabia is working to connect to more than 250 global destinations by 2030 (Saudi Air Connectivity Program, 2024), dramatically improving access to both traditional and emerging markets. New airlines like Riyadh Air, combined with the expansion of SAUDIA and flynas, are making international travel more accessible and convenient than ever before.

The Competitive Landscape

Competition for Saudi travelers is intensifying. Destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas are developing Saudi-specific strategies. However, many still approach this market with outdated stereotypes or one-size-fits-all Middle East strategies. This creates opportunities for destinations willing to invest in understanding the nuances of Saudi travel behavior.