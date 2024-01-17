Saudi Arabia will Shine Again at Arabian Travel Market Dubai

Saudi Arabia will play a major role at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 in Dubai, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from Monday, May 6th to Thursday, May 9th.

In London, at the World Travel Market, you were able to flag down a London taxi for Saudi Arabia. With ATM announcing today a major participation from its neighbor, it will be seen what surprise the Kingdom is planning for this Dubai Travel and Tourism Show, organized by the WTM team.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s government revised its combined domestic and international 2030 visitor target upwards from the previous 100 million to 150 million. According to HE Gloria Guevara, top advisor of the Saudi Arabian Tourism Minister His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the kingdom is not only on track but expects to reach this goal early.

Amid sustained investment in its tourism, hospitality, and leisure segments, as well as a slew of ambitious megaprojects, the Kingdom aims to increase the economic contribution of its tourism sector to 10% of the national GDP by the end of this decade.

Saudi Arabia will bring SAUDIA, flynas, NEOM, Dur Hospitality, AMSA Hospitality, and the Royal Commission for AlUla to Dubai, marking a nearly 50% rise in KSA exhibitor participation at ATM.

First-time exhibitors will comprise almost 17% of the total Saudi participation, which includes Cruise Saudi, Tabuk Investment and Tourism Co., Al Badiah Transportation, Sixth Gulf, and Fairmont Mekka Clock Tower, among others.

Attendees at the event will place significant emphasis on KSA, as policymakers, industry leaders, and travel professionals from across the globe exchange knowledge, establish new connections, and highlight groundbreaking innovations that can stimulate additional development within this rapidly expanding tourism industry.

Arabian Travel Market will showcase a dedicated Saudi Village, which will be highlighted on the exhibition floor and will consist of a full showcase of Saudi products.

With significant interest in this market, there will be a range of panel discussions that will enable attendees to identify and capitalize on new opportunities in the Kingdom.”

In the first half of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism disclosed data indicating a significant rise in the number of tourists visiting the country. Over this period, the Kingdom received 14.6 million visitors, marking a 142% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, there was a notable boost in domestic tourism, with a 16% growth in spending and an average duration of stay of 6.3 nights, a rise from 4.6 nights in the same period of 2022.

The World Bank’s most recent Global Economic Prospects report suggests that Saudi Arabia’s thriving economy will drive growth in the broader Gulf region. The report projects a 4.1% expansion in Saudi Arabia’s economy this year, which is anticipated to contribute to a 3.6% increase in the combined GDP of GCC countries by 2024.

The 31st edition of ATM, with the theme ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and travel professionals from the Middle East and beyond. It aims to foster new connections, share insights, and discover innovative ideas that will shape the future of global travel and tourism.

The upcoming show will showcase how both startups and established brands are improving customer experiences, optimizing operations, and advancing the industry’s journey toward a net-zero future.

Expanding upon the theme of ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ in ATM 2023, this year’s emphasis will also be on environmentally conscious travel. In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, ATM 2024 will delve into the utilization of innovation to contribute towards the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The objective is to establish a more sustainable travel and tourism industry for future generations.

The 30th edition of ATM in May 2023 witnessed a new record with over 40,000 travel trade professionals, including 30,000 visitors, in attendance. The exhibition, which featured more than 2,100 exhibitors and representatives from over 155 countries, served as a global platform for the announcement of ATM’s net-zero commitment.

ATM 2024 is organized alongside the Dubai World Trade Center and has strategic collaborations with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.