Saudi Arabia: The Next Giant Tourism Destination for Israel?

Gideon Thaler, President & CEO of Israel-based TAL Aviation wants to see Saudi Arabia become a new destination for Israel tourists.

After the recent emergency landing of an Air Seychelles plane with Israeli tourists on board in Jeddah, and after the words said by Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, this may become a reality soon.

For 29 years Egypt and Jordan have had peace with Israel, and now with the signing of the Abraham Accords 3 years ago, new destinations opened up and many new airlines started flying to Israel.

Such airlines include Emirates, Etihad, Gulf Air, and others.

This also opened up new gateways to the Far East through Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia has sparked enormous interest in Israel, and a lot of enthusiasm among Israelis who are anxiously waiting for the skies of Saudi Arabia to open up for Israeli citizens.

The Israeli airlines and tour operators are getting ready for the possibility of offering flights and packages to Saudi Arabia.

Another segment that has been hoping for this opening of borders after the words of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is the Israeli Muslim population who cannot travel to Mecca directly from Israel when using their Israeli passport, and wanting to fulfill their Haj journey.

They must travel through Jordan where they are issued special permits to enter Saudi Arabia and complete their obligatory Haj Journey.

It should be noted that when the skies of Dubai opened up for Israelis, a record number of Israelis are now flying between Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Huge numbers of Israelis will want to explore Saudi Arabia, once the border is opened.

The United Arab Emirates is a classic example of receiving unprecedented record traffic between the two countries.

TAL Aviation represents a number of offline and online airlines and destinations in Israel, including Dubai Tourism and Gulf Air, and is ready to talk to Saudi Arabia anytime.

