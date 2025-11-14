Saudi Arabia Launches World’s First Agentic Tourism Protocol at TOURISE Summit 2025

The Agentic Tourism Initiative, unveiled at the TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, introduces the world’s first Agentic Protocol for Tourism—an AI framework unifying every stage of travel. Backed by global industry leaders, it aims to deliver seamless, personalized, and sustainable experiences by harmonizing advanced technology with human connection.

A transformative new chapter for the global travel industry began today as the Agentic Tourism Initiative was officially launched at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh. The Initiative introduces the world’s first Agentic Protocol for Tourism, a universal digital framework designed to unify how artificial intelligence interacts across every phase of a traveler’s journey.

Developed through a strategic partnership between TOURISE and Globant, the Initiative operationalizes the vision laid out in the widely acclaimed whitepaper Tourism’s AI Takeover: Reinventing Travel through Agentic Tourism. The new protocol aims to standardize how AI agents collaborate—from travel inspiration to booking, in-journey support, and post-trip engagement—enabling seamless, personalized, and sustainable experiences on a global scale.

A Global Coalition for a Universal Standard

The Agentic Tourism Initiative is backed by a cross-industry coalition of founding members representing technology, aviation, infrastructure, and global travel leadership. Among them are:

Globant

Red Sea Global

HUMAIN

Riyadh Air

King Salman International Airport

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce

Hollibob

Trip.com

This diverse alliance ensures that the protocol is technically robust, interoperable, and capable of adapting to rapidly evolving traveler expectations and industry needs.

“A Bold Step Toward the Future of Travel”

Speaking at the launch, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, emphasized the significance of the Initiative for both the Kingdom and the global tourism landscape.

“We are proud to see the Agentic Tourism Initiative take flight from the Kingdom, reflecting our commitment to shaping the future of global travel through innovation and collaboration. This protocol represents a bold step toward harmonizing technology with the human spirit of exploration. By anchoring AI in empathy and cultural intelligence, we are not only enhancing the traveler’s experience, we are empowering destinations to grow sustainably, inclusively, and with purpose.”

Built around the principle “Digitize the expected. Humanize the unexpected,” the Initiative positions AI not as a replacement for human creativity and connection, but as a tool that elevates them. It is designed to empower staff, operators, and destinations while enhancing travelers’ sense of personalization and cultural engagement.

A Milestone for AI in Tourism

Globant CEO and Co-Founder Martín Migoya hailed the Initiative as a pivotal moment for the industry.

“We are witnessing the dawn of a new era for tourism, where technology and human ingenuity converge to create experiences that are not only smarter, but also deeply personal and truly memorable. The Agentic Tourism Initiative is more than a technical milestone; it is a strategic leap toward shaping how AI is used in travel. By building a shared protocol, we are ensuring that this transformation is inclusive, secure, and beneficial for all.”

The Road Ahead

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in travel services, the Agentic Tourism Initiative aims to ensure global coordination, interoperability, and ethical innovation. By establishing a shared technical foundation, the protocol is expected to accelerate the integration of AI across destinations, operators, airports, airlines, and digital platforms—while safeguarding human connection at the core of travel.

The launch marks a historic milestone for the tourism sector and positions Saudi Arabia as a leading architect of the industry’s technological future.