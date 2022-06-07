Saudi Arabia is planning today on how to lead the Planet in 2030

World Expo 2030 in Riyadh may be the key for Saudi Arabia to change the world.

When it comes to Saudi Arabia, everything is big, especially the money the country is able to spend, so it can achieve its objectives.

Saudi Arabia wants to ring in the Era of Change, Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow by holding WORLD EXPO 2030.

What the Kingdom has been doing in the field of travel and tourism throughout the biggest crisis the world ever faced in the last two years is remarkable. The money invested in reforming tourism for the kingdom and for the world is breathtaking.

Organizations like WTTC and UNWTO have now regional offices in Saudi Arabia, UNWTO is currently holding its Executive Council meeting in KSA.

Tourism ministers, organization heads, and big brand names from around the world are knocking on the door of His Excellency, Mr. Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb. He is without doubt the most demanded minister of tourism in the world.

His assistance is a woman and no other than Gloria Guevara, the former CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and former minister of tourism for Mexico. She was considered the most powerful woman in the world for tourism when she was leading WTTC, and perhaps still deserves this title today.

Today the Caribbean Community already endorsed the Kingdom to host World Expo 2030. They followed Armenia, Uganda, Madagascar, Namibia, and Cuba.

Saudi Arabia is currently competing with South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine in becoming a host for Expo 2030. Russland just withdrew its ambition.

The plan is to have World Expo in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh from October 1, 2030, to April 1, 2031.

Fahd al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh announced the campaign for EXPO 2030 at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai on March 29. The CEO said at that time:

Millions of people who visited the award-winning Saudi pavilion got a glimpse of the future that the Kingdom and its capital are building. Today is just the start of showing what Riyadh has to offer for Expo 2030″

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is the Saudi capital’s highest authority driving the city’s transformation and is leading Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

According to eTurboNews sources, the ambition for Riyadh to win this bit for EXPO 2030 is becoming already an issue of top national importance for the Kingdom.

In charge of the World Expo is the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, France.

BIE Member countries have until 7 September 2022 to submit their candidature dossier.

The BIE will then organize an Enquiry Mission to assess the feasibility and viability of each candidature project submitted.

170 countries are members of the BIE. They take part in all of the organization’s deliberations and engage in the development of Expo policies and principles. Member States also participate from the outset in discussions with the Expo organizers, especially regarding their participation in the event. Each Member State is represented by a maximum of three delegates. Each country has one vote in the General Assembly.

Here is the list of member countries.

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bosnia Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Costa Rica Cote d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Fiji Finland France Gabon Gambia (Republic of the) Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Grenada Guinea Guinea Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hungary Iceland Indonesia Iran (Islamic Republic of) Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People’s Democratic Republic Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Lithuania Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Korea Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United Republic of Tanzania United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

While many are already looking at Saudi Arabia for World Expo 2030, the 2025 World Expo will be held between April 13 and October 13, 2025, in the Osaka-Kansai region of Japan. The theme will be Designing Future Societies for Our Lives.