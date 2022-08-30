Saudi Arabia gives green light for tourism MOU with Jamaica

Jamaica, Seychelles, and Colombia received good news from Saudi Arabia in regards to travel & tourism.

Direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica may be a reality soon. Saudi visitors may soon enjoy Jamaica’s beaches and cultural attractions. Saudis would love to stay in 5-star all-inclusive Luxury Sandals resorts, like the all-butler Royal Plantation at the crystal clear waters of The Ocho Rios Riviera in Jamaica.

This may set a new trend for the Caribbean and the Gulf Region.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet today approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Tourism Ministry and the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism.

The two countries initiated discussions last year on how to collaborate in travel and tourism as both countries and the world recover from the pandemic.

The talks began during a visit of Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to the Kingdom.

During his visit last year, Barlett said that air connectivity between the two countries is a priority. “As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he had said.

Bartlett added that Jamaica is highly dependent on tourism, as the sector contributes 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

The ministers also discussed a draft general agreement for cooperation between the Kingdom and Seychelles and a draft MoU with Colombia to promote investments.

