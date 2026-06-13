Saudi Arabia is intensifying its focus on China as part of its Vision 2030 tourism strategy. Growing cooperation between Riyadh and Beijing, combined with the spending power and global influence of Chinese travelers, positions China as one of the Kingdom’s most important emerging source markets for future tourism growth.

Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase in its tourism transformation, one increasingly focused on China, one of the world’s most influential outbound travel markets.

During the recent meeting of the heads of the working groups on the cultural and social aspects of the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Joint Committee, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, represented by Undersecretary for International Affairs Ms. Hawazen bint Nazih Nassif, met with a delegation from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism led by Deputy Minister Gao Cheng. The discussions focused on expanding tourism cooperation, developing joint initiatives, and strengthening strategic alignment between the two countries.

The meeting may appear procedural, but it reflects a much larger geopolitical and economic reality. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 diversification strategy, Chinese travelers are becoming increasingly important to the Kingdom’s long-term tourism ambitions.

Why China Matters

Before the pandemic, Chinese travelers made approximately 155 million international trips annually and spent around US$255 billion abroad, making China the world’s largest outbound tourism market. Even as global travel continues its recovery, Chinese outbound tourism remains one of the most sought-after visitor segments because of its enormous spending power and growing appetite for new destinations.

For Saudi Arabia, the opportunity is substantial.

Chinese arrivals to Saudi Arabia reached approximately 140,000 visitors in 2024, making China the Kingdom’s second-largest tourism source market. Saudi authorities have publicly stated ambitions to attract millions of Chinese visitors annually by 2030 as part of broader goals to increase international arrivals and diversify tourism revenues.

Unlike many traditional tourism markets that are already mature and highly competitive, China offers access to a growing middle class, rising luxury consumption, and a new generation of travelers actively searching for destinations beyond the usual routes of Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

The Evolution of Chinese Travelers

The Chinese visitor of 2026 is significantly different from the group-tour traveler who dominated outbound tourism a decade ago.

Today’s Chinese travelers increasingly seek authentic cultural experiences, immersive heritage attractions, luxury hospitality, wellness experiences, nature tourism, and unique destinations that can be shared across social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote), Douyin, and WeChat. Independent travel is growing rapidly, especially among younger affluent travelers and families.

This evolution aligns remarkably well with Saudi Arabia’s emerging tourism offerings:

UNESCO World Heritage sites such as AlUla.

Authentic Arabian cultural experiences.

Luxury Red Sea resorts.

Adventure tourism.

Desert landscapes.

Religious and heritage tourism.

High-end shopping and entertainment.

Saudi Arabia offers something increasingly valuable in the Chinese market: novelty. For many Chinese travelers, the Kingdom remains largely unexplored, creating a powerful sense of discovery that destinations competing for repeat visitors often struggle to achieve.

What Chinese Visitors Expect

Successfully attracting Chinese tourists requires more than marketing campaigns and direct flights.

Chinese travelers increasingly expect destinations to provide a seamless digital ecosystem. Mobile payment systems, Mandarin-language services, Chinese-friendly websites, digital booking platforms, and social media engagement are no longer optional—they are essential.

Hospitality providers hoping to succeed in the Chinese market typically invest in:

Mandarin-speaking staff.

Chinese-language signage.

Acceptance of Chinese digital payment platforms.

Tailored food offerings.

Familiar in-room amenities.

Strong presence on Chinese social media channels.

Saudi Arabia has already begun adapting. The Kingdom has expanded visa access, streamlined travel procedures, increased direct air connectivity, and worked to improve destination readiness for Chinese guests. Saudi tourism officials have emphasized that China is expected to become one of the Kingdom’s most important tourism markets.

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Why Chinese Tourists Are Especially Valuable

The significance of Chinese tourism extends beyond visitor numbers.

Chinese travelers are widely recognized as among the highest-spending tourists globally. Their expenditures frequently extend beyond accommodation and transportation into luxury retail, dining, entertainment, cultural attractions, and premium experiences.

Research indicates that spending growth among Chinese travelers is often outpacing growth in traveler numbers, reflecting increasing demand for quality experiences rather than simply budget travel.

For Saudi Arabia, which is investing heavily in luxury and premium tourism developments such as the Red Sea Project, Diriyah Gate, and AlUla, the Chinese market offers a strong fit.

Chinese travelers also travel year-round, helping destinations reduce seasonal fluctuations and generate more consistent tourism revenues.

The Geopolitical Context Behind the Tourism Push

Tourism cooperation cannot be separated from the broader strategic relationship between Riyadh and Beijing.

Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia and China have significantly expanded cooperation across energy, infrastructure, technology, finance, and investment. China remains Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia is a critical energy supplier for the Chinese economy. Bilateral relations have deepened through growing participation in Belt and Road-related initiatives and increasing diplomatic coordination.

Tourism has emerged as a natural extension of this relationship.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, tourism has become one of the central pillars of Vision 2030. Meanwhile, China seeks stronger people-to-people exchanges with strategic partners throughout the Middle East.

The result is a mutually beneficial alignment.

Saudi Arabia gains access to one of the world’s most valuable outbound tourism markets, while China expands cultural, economic, and interpersonal engagement with a key Middle Eastern partner.

The recent extension of visa-free access for Saudi citizens visiting China further illustrates the growing emphasis both governments place on people-to-people connectivity and cultural exchange. (The Times of India)

A Strategic Shift Rather Than a Simple Marketing Campaign

Saudi Arabia’s increased focus on China should not be viewed merely as a tourism promotion effort.

It represents a broader strategic shift reflecting changing global travel patterns, emerging economic partnerships, and the Kingdom’s ambition to position itself as a major international tourism destination.

The discussions between Saudi tourism officials and their Chinese counterparts demonstrate that both governments understand tourism’s role as more than an economic sector. Tourism functions as soft power, cultural diplomacy, and a mechanism for building long-term bilateral relationships.

As Chinese travelers continue to seek new experiences beyond traditional destinations, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself to become one of the most compelling new options on the global tourism map.

The success of that strategy will depend not only on infrastructure and investment but also on the Kingdom’s ability to understand the expectations, preferences, and cultural nuances of the modern Chinese traveler.

If Saudi Arabia succeeds, it will not simply gain more visitors. It will secure a place in one of the most competitive and lucrative tourism markets in the world.

This draft is written in a feature-article style suitable for publication in a travel trade, tourism policy, or aviation industry outlet. It integrates the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee meeting into the broader tourism, economic, and geopolitical context while focusing on the commercial value and expectations of the Chinese outbound market.