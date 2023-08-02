Satellite Tourism Resilience Centre at Pontifical Catholic Univ. Chile

Plans are in progress for a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre at Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

Discussions were led by the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and senior members of the University yesterday.

Established 135 years ago the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile is number one among Chilean universities with 34 schools and institutes grouped into 18 faculties.

“To partner with this prestigious university in the region will bolster the ongoing work the GTRCMC is doing to build resilience globally. This university definitely has the research capabilities and models that will help to enhance our programs in resilience,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile also has an affiliation with the University of the West Indies in Jamaica through the Hemispheric University Consortium created in April 2018 to provide a structure for students, faculty and researchers in the hemisphere to collaborate. The Consortium, which includes universities from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and the United States, is coordinated by the University of Miami.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), said:

“There is a clear alignment between the GTRCMC, and the University of Chile based on academic rigor, and together, we will be able to ramp up our efforts in tourism resilience.”

This Satellite Centre will form the third one in the Latin American region following the announcement of the establishment of one at the University of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador and one at the University of Belgrano in Argentina in October this year.

“As we expand our reach, we will be able to get a confluence of ideas from across the globe to build the capacity in tourism resilience. We see that this has become even more critical given the recent global disruptions that have negatively impacted us,” added Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.