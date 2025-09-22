SAS Scandinavian Airlines announced nine new flights for the next Summer season.

SAS is also increasing frequency on more than 30 existing routes. Copenhagen alone will see more departures on over 25 routes, including Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Seoul, Tallinn, and Tokyo. Stockholm gains enhanced services to Brussels, Dublin, Paris, and Vaasa, while Oslo benefits from additional flights to Brussels, Dublin, and Reykjavik.

The airline says in a press release:

Summer 2026 marks a strategic leap for SAS, with a 20 percent increase in seat capacity from Copenhagen, driving 50 percent more connecting opportunities. With more destinations than in any previous summer program, the schedule combines high-frequency business routes with leisure travel options, giving travelers greater flexibility, improved access, and smoother connections than ever before.

6 More flights by SAS :