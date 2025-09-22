Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

SAS On an Expansion Course

Add Comment
September 22, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Scandinavian Airlines Expands Transatlantic Services with New Route Between Copenhagen and Atlanta
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

SAS Scandinavian Airlines announced nine new flights for the next Summer season.

SAS is also increasing frequency on more than 30 existing routes. Copenhagen alone will see more departures on over 25 routes, including Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Seoul, Tallinn, and Tokyo. Stockholm gains enhanced services to Brussels, Dublin, Paris, and Vaasa, while Oslo benefits from additional flights to Brussels, Dublin, and Reykjavik. 

The airline says in a press release:

aircraft a330 above the clouds blue sky sas 2 | eTurboNews | eTN
Scandinavian Airlines – Book Your Next Flight on Flysas.com
With SAS you are part of a community experiencing easy, joyful, and reliable services delivered the Scandinavian way – Book your next flight with SAS Airlines »

Summer 2026 marks a strategic leap for SAS, with a 20 percent increase in seat capacity from Copenhagen, driving 50 percent more connecting opportunities. With more destinations than in any previous summer program, the schedule combines high-frequency business routes with leisure travel options, giving travelers greater flexibility, improved access, and smoother connections than ever before. 

6 More flights by SAS :

New route  Starting date  Frequency 
Copenhagen – Mumbai  02 June 2026  5 x Weekly 
Copenhagen – Istanbul  26 March 2026  Daily 
Copenhagen – Riga  08 March 2026  3 x Daily 
Copenhagen – Luxembourg  09 March 2026  2 x Daily 
Copenhagen – Bordeaux  15 May 2026  2 x Weekly 
Copenhagen – Marseille  22 June 2026  2 x Weekly (peak only) 
Copenhagen – Visby  22 June 2026  3 x Weekly (peak only) 
Stockholm – Madrid   29 March 2026  2 x Weekly 
Oslo – Hamburg  30 March 2026  2 x Weekly 

SAS Goes All Out for K-Pop, Connecting Copenhagen with Hanam City, Korea via Seoul

You may also like

Leave a Comment