Scandinavian Airlines SAS has launched a new non-stop flight from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Seoul, Republic of Korea today.

While traffic demand from Copenhagen to the United States has dramatically decreased, Scandinavian visitors visit South Korea in record numbers.

SAS is flying from Copenhagen to Seoul four times a week now and three times a week in the winter season

The route has been well received, and SAS will already increase capacity for next summer by 50%, with up to six weekly flights from June 2026. Fly SAS is on a roll to connect Scandinavia with Asia.

Interest in Korea among Scandinavian travelers has surged in recent years, inspired by the country’s blend of tradition and modernity. At the same time, the new route offers Korean travelers access to Scandinavia’s natural beauty, vibrant cities, and onward connections to over 100 destinations across Europe with SAS.

Hanam in South Korea is 30 30-minute bus ride from the capital city and is the world capital of K-Pop, which has become popular in Scandinavia, and Hanam is becoming a magnet for younger visitors to Korea. K-pop comes with barefoot tracking in Hanam.

Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is one of the largest and busiest airports in the world – it handled 70 million passengers and nearly 3 million tons of freight in 2024. Its role as a significant gateway further strengthens the strategic importance of this new connection.