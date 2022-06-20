Sarovar Premiere Jaipur in India under new guidance

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new General Manager for Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur in India. Kumar has an illustrious career spanning 22 years of cross-cultural experience in the hotel industry. He brings with him his strong analytical and planning skills, business driven and people-oriented management style.

Prior to his present role, he was associated with Nile Hospitality based in Ahmedabad, where he successfully managed the hotel operation, won several awards for the hotel, and also created a strong social media footprint in the major social media platforms. As a seasoned professional, Rajesh aims to bring innovation and operational excellence with his fresh outlook for his current hotel.

With industry exposure across leading hotel chains in India, Rajesh has worked with brands like Hyatt, Taj, Grand Hyatt, Shangri-La , IHG, and The Lalit Suri Hospitality. He has been associated with pre openings as well as running hotels and has accomplished operational success in all spheres.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in B.Com and Hotel Management degree from NIPS. In his free time he likes reading, traveling, and is a fitness freak.

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. manages over 97 operational hotels in 65 destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. The brands cover the 3-star, 4-star and 5-star spectrum.

The Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools with 12 regional sales and reservations offices located across India.



Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris headquartered Groupe Du Louvre with a portfolio that now includes 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. Sarovar operates a full hotel offering that spans from 3 to 5 stars, with Groupe Du Louvre’s historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, and Tulip Inn) along with Sarovar brands.