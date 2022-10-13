Sandals Royal Curaçao: Where vacation dreams come true

No other place in the world captures the imagination more than the Caribbean. People call it paradise. Sandals Resorts calls it home.

Newest to the line-up of luxurious all-inclusive resorts that are set along the most gorgeous tropical settings and exquisite beaches is the Dutch-inspired Sandals Royal Curaçao. This location marks the ninth island for the brand in the Caribbean region.

World-famous for its vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and coves, Curaçao also boasts 65 spectacular dive sites and exotic marine ecosystems. The newest Sandals all-inclusive resort in Curaçao awaits, making it the perfect escape.

“The new Sandals Royal Curaçao embodies our philosophy of forward-thinking and looking through a new lens.”

“Curaçao is a place to be discovered, and by becoming part of this community, we plan to do more than our part to raise the world’s appreciation of this beautiful destination,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts.

Where amazing comes together

Nestled on 3,000 acres along the Spanish Water Bay, the all-new Sandals Royal Curaçao is a romantic paradise designed for lovers featuring 350 rooms and suites, including the first-ever Awa Seaside Bungalows with private pools, the first Kurason Island Suites overlooking a heart-shaped pool, and the unique Dos Awa 2-Level Infinity Pool. With 11 all-new dining concepts, including three new food trucks, as well as the exclusive MINI Coopers available for complimentary use for select room categories – this brand new resort is redefining the Luxury Included® experience.

What to do, what to do

From ocean activities like snorkeling and diving (or simply wafting about), to bike tours and off-road adventures, to a luxurious day at the spa, Curaçao has just what visitors are looking for in a vacation. And don’t forget about the dining! Choose from a curated collection of local restaurants ranging from cool to classic that serve up delectable authentic cuisine showcasing the creativity of local chefs and the amazing ways they channel their passion into unique culinary experiences.

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao is located near Venezuela and features building styles found in the Netherlands, painted in beautiful pastel shades. Its vibrant culture stems from many backgrounds including Afro-Caribbean, Dutch, French, Latin American, and Asian. Curaçao’s tropical Savannah climate features little rain and warm temperatures throughout the year. It’s a diver’s paradise with warm waters, mild currents, and amazing diving locations. Planning to get married soon? Consider a destination wedding in Curaçao. Now that’s a memorable vacation!

