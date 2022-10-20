Sandals Royal Bahamian: Most elegant resort in the Bahamas

Easy going isn’t just how Sandals Royal Bahamian is, it’s who they are. And it’s that spirit that imbues every corner of the re-imagined Sandals Royal Bahamian, the most elegant all-inclusive resort with an exotic offshore island adventure. Let’s break it down.

Wining and Dining – every which way imaginable

Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime snacks, The Royal Bahamian offers everything one can imagine including unlimited fine dining at 10 restaurants, each boasting its own authentic ambiance and dècor with masterfully prepared menus from award-winning top chefs. From classic French cuisine at La Plume to Kanoo Caribbean cuisine, the international restaurants take guests on a culinary journey around the world.

For a quick bite, there are 2 new food trucks featuring traditional Bahamian fare at Coco Queen or grab a sweet treat and coffee at Sweets ‘N’ Tings. And if a bar is what you are ready to pony up to, there are 8 of them including 3 that are swim up just for leisurely convenience complete with unlimited premium liquors, Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks Wines, as well a stocked bar in every room.

So many amenities – some quite surprising

Every amenity one can imagine is available here and even the unexpected – how about a resort with its own private offshore island? Sandals Barefoot Cay is only five minutes by Sandals Love Runner boat and features all the amenities of a complete resort, including a private beach, pool, Jacuzzi, seafood restaurant, and chic entertainment. Other ocean activities include PADI-Certified SCUBA diving and equipment, snorkeling and equipment, Hobie Cats, paddleboards, and kayaks.

On land, there are 7 refreshing pools and 6 soothing whirlpools to round out the water amenities. Other land fun includes tennis, shuffleboard, lawn chess, croquet, basketball, beach volleyball, board games, and pool tables along with day and night entertainment, live shows, and a state-of-the-art fitness center at the Penthouse level of course. And don’t forget to schedule time at the Caribbean inspired Red Lane® Spa – a tranquil sanctuary offering Caribbean-inspired spa treatments using natural regional products. The Spa has 17 treatment rooms, a fitness center, beauty salon, a Yoga-Pilates studio, steam room, plunge pools and several intimate relaxation areas in secluded gardens.

Yes, it’s all included – even a wedding!

No need to worry about tips, taxes, and gratuities – it’s already included. So are roundtrip airport transfers and for those in a top-tier suite, make that a private Rolls-Royce transfer. And that private offshore island – there’s a water taxi for that. Wi-fi is available in all rooms and common areas, and if you stay 3 nights or longer – can you believe this? – you can get a free wedding!

Laying the foundation for luxury – the rooms

With 33 room categories at this resort, there is definitely one – or most likely more – to suit a guest’s fancy. With names like Love Nest Suite, Butler Suite, and Sandals Luxury offering everything from gorgeous views and private pools. And inside there are tranquility soaking tubs, large bay windows, patios, balconies all ready for the choosing.

What are you waiting for?

This beach resort offers the experience of award-winning royal treatment at a glamorous adults-only property. Sounds divine, blissful, and enchanting doesn’t it? Your memorable dream vacation awaits.

